ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Floodwaters cause road closures, mess in Leavenworth County

By Jacob Kittilstad
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDJR4_0fwI1zQx00

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — North of the Kansas City metro floodwaters closed roadways and caused a general mess in some areas already saturated by rain.

At Sevenmile Creek in the city of Leavenworth neighbors predict the water flow will again cause problems in the low part of the city.

But there are also issues with this much rain in the hills — where you might not expect it.

The breeds are Kahtadin and Painted Desert (those are the one with black). But they’re all sheep — living at Jet Produce and Meats that have to deal with the same rain their farmer Jacob Thomas has to.

“So when it was raining this morning, they were all undercover,” Thomas said.

Water main break causes significant damage to WSU Old Town

“We really were anticipating it to be a dry year. Kind of that everything we had seen was indicating more of a dry weather — maybe drought — conditions this summer. And so, we set up our fields for that scenario. So all this rain the last two weeks has really thrown us off our game,” Thomas said.

Some crops have been damaged by water holding in spots where the ground can’t take anymore.

“I had one field that washed out all of the seed. The heavy rain like we had this morning — it just comes down so fast it just washes away the dirt,” Thomas said.

“We can’t go into the field with a tractor. We’ve got to wear mud boots — the ones that go up to your knees practically to go into the fields. And generally we try not to go in them when it’s this muddy because it’s too difficult,” Thomas said.

That’s also the verdict from neighbors — a challenging spring blunted only by diversifying output.

“We raise beef, pork, lamb, chicken, ducks. We kind of raise it all,” Thomas said.

“Don’t worry about it too much because you can’t control it. We always hope for the best, plan for the worst. We try to — like on the crops — we try to overplant things anyway,” Thomas said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas lake, campgrounds close due to hazardous algae presence

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – Hazardous blue-green algae has been found in a large Kansas lake, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said on Thursday. Algae found in the water is at a hazardous level due to the high toxins and high cell count found in Marion Reservoir. The public is being asked to avoid […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Leavenworth, KS
Leavenworth County, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Government
Leavenworth County, KS
Government
Leavenworth, KS
Government
County
Leavenworth County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

Box truck veers off Interstate 70 on Thursday morning in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning when a box truck veered off Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lawrence, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9;43 a.m. Thursday on I-70 near McDonald Drive. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner Penske...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Wind flips semi on Kansas turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Road Closures#Wdaf#Wsu Old Town
northeastnews.net

Truck-eating bridge gets signage upgrade

Eastbound Independence Avenue is closed at Hardesty as crews contracted with Kansas City Terminal Railway replace signage on the undefeated Independence Avenue Bridge. Per one of the crew members on site, additional warning signs are in the planning phase to be placed farther away from the bridge so that errant, GPS-dependent truck drivers have more warning prior to striking the bridge.
KSNT News

Semi overturned in Ottawa, closes NB I-35

OTTAWA (KSNT) – Traffic on a major Kansas highway is shutdown after a semi overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday. Northbound I-35 is shutdown at 15th Street in Franklin County as of 5:52 p.m. Only minor injuries have been reported. Traffic will be diverted through the city of Ottawa in the meantime.
OTTAWA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Woman Dies in Roundabout Rollover

A Kansas City woman died after her truck crashed at a roundabout in Lafayette County Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2011 Ford truck, driven by 46-year-old Trinity A. Roberts of Kansas City, was at Highways 131 and 24 at 11:10 p.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway at a roundabout and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Miami County Sheriff's Office

All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted. Shea Cox, 25, of Louisburg was driving a 2010 Dodge pickup south on U.S. Highway 69 near West 247th street at 2:45 a.m. May 14 when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway. Cox was not injured.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: More rounds of rainfall possible through Wednesday evening; short list of Lyon County road closures develops

For the third straight week, the KVOE listening area is dealing with either confirmed flooding or the risk of floods. Flood watches now cover all area counties. For Lyon and most surrounding counties, the watches run until 1 am Wednesday. The exceptions, Chase and Greenwood counties, are in watches until 1 am Thursday after both Cottonwood Falls and Strong City reported street flooding and several county roads were flooded between Cottonwood Falls and Bazaar on Monday night.
KWCH.com

Witnesses report speeds of more than 100+ mph in deadly head-on crash

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people have died in a crash north of Haysville. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on 63rd St. S. between Seneca and Mabel. Sgt. Jared Bloesing with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a silver minivan was traveling westbound on 63rd Street at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle drove over the railroad tracks, it went airborne, striking an eastbound vehicle head-on.
HAYSVILLE, KS
KVOE

Council Grove woman suffers potentially serious injuries in Shawnee County crash

A Council Grove woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Topeka on Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Levi Koepsel was northbound on the Kansas Turnpike when a semi truck used the inside lane to pass his SUV around 7 am. Koepsel went onto the right shoulder, overcorrected across both lanes of travel and hit the center barrier wall.
KCTV 5

5 children, 2 adults displaced by fire in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - Five children and two adults were displaced due to a house fire that happened on Memorial Day in Spring Hill, Kansas. According to the fire department, it happened at 10:13 p.m. Monday in the 21500 block of S. Main Street. The person who called the...
SPRING HILL, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy