Philadelphia, PA

New dashboard aims to track Philadelphia's economic growth post pandemic

By Christie Ileto and
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

Many say Philadelphia is bouncing back, but now there is an actual dashboard that tracks the recovery of the city post-pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia dropped what they're calling the Inclusive Growth Dashboard this month to give an objective picture of the city's economy.

"It can help us collectively and set a tone of accountability," said Claire Greenwood, executive director of Chamber of Commerce Philadelphia, CEO Council for Growth.

It's no secret the lingering pandemic and protests of 2020 proved to be no match for many city businesses.

It charts job and wage growth-- to poverty reduction and even vaccine acceptance. It also provides metrics that monitor Philadelphia's competitiveness to other major cities.

The baseline reflects activity from 2019-2020 and compares it to 2020-2021, with data being collected for present day.

"Our region has already began to recover and gained more jobs on average than our peer set between 2020 and 2021. When you look at other industries, the Greater Philadelphia's job growth has exceeded our peers in both leisure and hospitality and retail," said Greenwood.

Dashboards like this also help keep the city accountable for its target goals of economic recovery.

The dashboard will also be updated continually with the latest on current conditions.

