The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on SR-299, east of Rose Road, within Trinity County, proceeding straight at approximately 55 miles per hour. For an unknown reason, the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the Ford to leave the roadway onto the south shoulder and down a steep embankment. As the vehicle continued in a southeasterly direction down the steep embankment, it overturned onto its roof on the steep rock embankment, and came to rest submerged in the Trinity River.

EUREKA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO