ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

Mark IV Capital hosting off-road charity event Thursday

By Robert Perea
fernleyreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark IV Capital, the real estate firm developing the Fernley Victory Logistics District industrial park, is hosting a three-day off-roading adventure to raise money for the Nevada Military Support Alliance. The event begins and ends...

www.fernleyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations Spring Rally returns this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibration Spring Rally will be back in the region starting on Friday. Organizers stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about what it brings to the area and why families should check it out.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Great Western Steam-up Features Days of Family Fun

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Great Western Steam Up – a four-day Fourth of July celebration planned July 1-4 at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City – will not only give families a look back in history, but an opportunity to immerse themselves in it.
CARSON CITY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Dragon Lights Festival Returns to Reno

(Reno, Nev.) – The Dragon Lights Festival, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union, returns to Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens within Rancho San Rafael Park for six weeks this summer. Beginning July 1 through August 12, the Festival will run every evening from 6-10:30 p.m. First enjoyed by an enthusiastic Reno audience in 2018, the event will feature more than 40 new displays. Tickets for the Festival will go on sale June 1 at https://dragonlightsreno.org/
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community invited to crawfish boil fundraiser to support ‘Felicity the Phoenix’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Niemeyer & Friends Crawfish Boil Fundraiser and the Alta Vista Resource Center are hosting a fundraiser for a local family in need of financial help. In 2019, then 17-year-old Felicity Cueva was involved in a harrowing motorcycle accident, narrowly escaping death. Felicity sustained a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung, shattered scapula, kidney lacerations, and a brachial plexus injury. Felicity remained in a coma for weeks while family and friends waited patiently for her to wake up. Their prayers were answered the day she did wake up but still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Lovelock, NV
Local
Nevada Society
City
Fernley, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local coffee shop asking for community support with second location

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coffee N’ Comics is asking for the community’s help with opening it’s second location. Their goal is $20,000, money they plan to use for bar renovations, paint, and furniture. The coffee shop already has a location, just across the street from Reed High...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Bureau of Land Management, Nevada prison to host wild horse adoption event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Northern Nevada Correctional Center (NNCC) and the Nevada Bureau of Land Management will host an adoption event for up to 15 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained burro on June 11. All of the animals have received at least 120 days of training as port of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

73rd Western Days event this weekend in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Looking for a fun-filled weekend of food, games, gunslinger shootouts, and live music? Look no further than the Western Days event happening Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, at the Lake Tahoe Historic Museum complex. The 73rd Highway 50 Wagon Train takes visitors back in...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Roading#Charity#Rye Patch Reservoir#Nmsa#Nevada Heroes#Veterans
KOLO TV Reno

Greenbrae Elementary first grade hosts community wide lemonade stand

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some local first graders are learning when life gives you lemons, create a business opportunity. Greenbrae Elementary’s first-grade class will be hosting a lemonade stand today at 2:15 p.m. What better way to kick off the start of summer vacation than with a lemonade stand....
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fallon’s new events center promises economic impact

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Located at the intersection of two major highways with ready access to the interstate and easy driving distance to Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe, Fallon sees itself as something of a hub in this part of the state, -a place others, especially those in more rural communities, drive to for shopping and other activities.
FALLON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada State Fair rolls into Carson City June 2-5

Mills Park will be bustling with rides, games, and music during the Nevada State Fair from Thursday to Sunday. There is no entry fee to visit the fair, but an unlimited ride wristband is $35, and more ticket options will be available at fair kiosks. Nevada State Fair hours:. •...
KOLO TV Reno

Sky Tavern offers summer camp program for the whole family

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With just a week left of school here in Washoe County, a lot of parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy this summer. Sky Tavern and Skiing is Believing have partnered together to bring more than just winter activities to the mountain. Now...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Plumas County News

Portola welcomes the return of the Lost and Found Gravel Festival on June 4

The City of Portola, nestled in the eastern portion of the wild and scenic Lost Sierra in Plumas County, welcomes the riders and spectators alike for a weekend of outdoor adventure at the Lost and Found Gravel Festival as race day, Saturday, June 4, draws near, along with the festivities that accompany the race.
PORTOLA, CA
Nevada Appeal

Dogs banned on 2 trails in Carson City

Dogs are no longer permitted on the Waterfall Trail or the North Kings Loop Trail, both of which are in the Kings Canyon area and near Kings Creek, according to a news release from Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space. This restriction has been implemented to better protect Kings Creek, which is a source of Carson City’s drinking water.
CARSON CITY, NV
yukonprogressnews.com

Fort Reno Visitor’s Center and Museum set to reopen

The Fort Reno Visitor’s Center and Museum is ready to reopen but could use a little help in the process. Historic Fort Reno, Inc. President Marie Hirst said plans are in place to open on June 1. To help keep doors open, the board needs volunteers and financial support...
EL RENO, OK
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EAT This Week: Lone Eagle Grille’s Elk Strip Loin

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. I’m...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
1069morefm.com

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender won a pair of tickets to see Boy George & Culture Club will be live in the Reno Ballroom on June 9th. Since 1981, Culture Club have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, led by their classic hits “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya”! Tickets on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com and we’ve got your chance to win this week with Morning Mindbender Trivia.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights - Moon Rocks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officially its known as the north reno recreation area, Unofficially, it’s called something else. “It was named the Moon Rocks by the locals,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada. About a 40 minute drive from Reno it’s a place that ATV riders can’t get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy