Jacksonville, FL

Gas prices hit all-time high, rundown of Florida prices

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices continue to climb. Here is...

www.firstcoastnews.com

WESH

Huge spike brings new record-high gas prices to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — We're tracking another huge spike in gas prices from overnight. Florida's average jumped seven cents to $4.71 per gallon according to AAA, a new record in our state. But some of us here in Central Florida will be paying even higher prices. Seminole County is reporting...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Survey: Gas prices could impact hurricane evacuations

Hurricane season starts Wednesday, and high gas prices could affect whether or not Florida residents evacuate an approaching storm. About 42% of respondents to a recent AAA survey said that high prices and the availability of gas would make them less willing to evacuate their homes if recommended to do so.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

12 new Florida specialty license plates unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Cost Of Living and Rent in Florida Continue to Soar

empty wallet held by manPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiya (Unsplash) The cost of living in Florida continues to rise to new heights. In fact, in late May, Realtor.com released its annual rental report for April. It showed that rent in Miami was up 54.8% from April of last year. Orlando (32.9%) and Tampa (27.8%) followed close behind.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Online housing scams on the rise in South Florida

Due to the current, unprecedented housing market in South Florida, cybersecurity experts say online housing scams are on the rise. Driving for Uber and Lyft is how Joseph Veres, who is deaf, pays his bills. "It's easy work, and I enjoy it," he told WPTV. "The schedule is very flexible."
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Traffic Alert: I-295 NB west beltway at I-95 interchange blocked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The northbound I-295 West Beltway was blocked Wednesday evening after a truck pulling a recreational vehicle got into a wreck. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling north on I-295, approaching the I-95 interchange, when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barier. The truck came to a rest atop the concrete wall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WRAL

Tropical system could impact Florida, NC coast

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner talks about the possibility of a system impacting the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

