Gas prices hit all-time high, rundown of Florida prices

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida drivers won't be getting any relief at the gas pumps on Thursday as prices jumped to a new record high overnight. According to analysts, U.S. gas prices could soon top a wallet-crunching $5 a gallon soon. AAA reports that the average for a gallon of regular...
ORLANDO, Fla. — We're tracking another huge spike in gas prices from overnight. Florida's average jumped seven cents to $4.71 per gallon according to AAA, a new record in our state. But some of us here in Central Florida will be paying even higher prices. Seminole County is reporting...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As gas prices continue to soar, some people are left asking themselves if their jobs are worth the drive. Delivery drivers that use their own vehicles, such as Uber or DoorDash workers, spend most of their work day in the car and at the gas pump.
Hurricane season starts Wednesday, and high gas prices could affect whether or not Florida residents evacuate an approaching storm. About 42% of respondents to a recent AAA survey said that high prices and the availability of gas would make them less willing to evacuate their homes if recommended to do so.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The price you pay at the pump has never been higher. On Wednesday, gas prices hit another record high of $4.75 per gallon across the First Coast. That's tough on your wallet, and these prices are also affecting small businesses. Many businesses that rely on driving...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — With housing prices and rent going up, especially in St. Johns County, some business managers say their employees are getting priced-out of the market. One industry especially seeing this happen is the restaurant business. Beachside Diner in St. Augustine Beach encompasses the challenges in the...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Twelve new specialty license plates will soon be available in Florida. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced the plates were being delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state and shared sample photos of the 12 new plates.
empty wallet held by manPhoto by Towfiqu barbhuiya (Unsplash) The cost of living in Florida continues to rise to new heights. In fact, in late May, Realtor.com released its annual rental report for April. It showed that rent in Miami was up 54.8% from April of last year. Orlando (32.9%) and Tampa (27.8%) followed close behind.
Due to the current, unprecedented housing market in South Florida, cybersecurity experts say online housing scams are on the rise. Driving for Uber and Lyft is how Joseph Veres, who is deaf, pays his bills. "It's easy work, and I enjoy it," he told WPTV. "The schedule is very flexible."
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The northbound I-295 West Beltway was blocked Wednesday evening after a truck pulling a recreational vehicle got into a wreck. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling north on I-295, approaching the I-95 interchange, when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barier. The truck came to a rest atop the concrete wall.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner talks about the possibility of a system impacting the southeastern U.S. this weekend.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — For many, the high cost of living has moved well beyond salaries. A major power company has just announced they too will increase rates. "It's very hard to get ahead. I'm working extra hard now and it's just not making it," a Florida resident, Angelia Sostre, said.
On June 1 Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis shared on Twitter that Israel’s national airline – El Al – will be moving their U.S. base from New York, NY to Florida. It’s billed as a big win for Florida in terms of the business, the jobs and the tourism that this move could bring to the sunshine state.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced his retirement Thursday morning and said in a statement, "a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community." On Your Side's Andrew Badillo spoke with members of the community to see if they cared about Sheriff Williams'...
JACKSONVILLE — Texas Roadhouse is opening a new location on Jacksonville’s Northside. Construction began last year on the 7,500 square-foot restaurants located at 13130 City Station Drive. It will open in July. Those interested in applying should visit apply.texasroadhouse.com. Walk-ins are also accepted Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m....
Comments / 8