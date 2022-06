INDIANA – It has been said that no one ever steps in the same river twice. The adage may be doubly true in a time of persistent environmental change, as human and environmental factors influence these vital Indiana resources. Climate change is expected to increase the amount of precipitation in Indiana, and modern land-use practices contribute to a higher level of sediment in rivers. IU researchers are working to understand how rivers change over time to project how they are likely to evolve in the future.

