MIDLAND, Texas — 'Go For Launch! Midland' will be heading to Goddard Junior High School for its final event of the Midland Series on June 7-8. Higher Orbits will be providing students in grades 8-12 with the opportunity to design an experiment that could be launched into space. Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger will also be there at the event to answer any questions that the students have.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO