East Austin bus plaza provides new mobility hub

A landmark Austin tower, ravaged by fire, is getting fixed up.Driving the news: The city has started renovating downtown's Buford Tower, originally built in 1930 as a training facility for the Austin Fire Department. The six-story drill tower was routinely burned and flooded during training exercises. But after the fire department built a new tower on Pleasant Valley Road in the early 1970s, the original tower fell into disrepair — only to be restored in 1978 and dedicated to James Buford, an AFD captain who drowned in 1972 while trying to rescue a 15-year-old boy who also drowned in Shoal Creek.Details: It's located on West Cesar Chavez Street near Colorado Street — and just north of Lady Bird Lake.The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2016.Of note: The building also houses the Kitchens Memorial Chimes.Fast-forward: Last year Buford Tower caught fire.A man was charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set fire to an adjacent dwelling made of sticks — which spread to the building. Screenshot via @AustinFireInfo/TwitterWhat’s next: City officials hope to have the renovations completed by summer's end — AFD typically holds its 9/11 commemorations at the site.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO