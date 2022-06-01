Toledo council asked to kick in $700,000 for private apartment project

A proposed $58 million apartment complex project is in jeopardy unless Toledo City Council agrees to kick in $700,000, officials were told Tuesday.

Colony Lofts is a proposed 262-unit apartment complex that would fill in nearly 11 undeveloped acres along Central Avenue between ProMedica Parkway and Upton Avenue. Council previously approved an agreement with project developers to split the cost to relocate a public storm sewer off of the property to allow for development.

The developer planned to pick up $700,000 of the relocation cost, with the city picking up the remaining $749,840. The new ordinance would eliminate the $700,000 reimbursement cost for the developer and eliminate a stipulation that would have required them to build the 120-room Home2 Suites Hotel by Hilton, as was included in the same vicinity.

Toledo’s director of economic development Brandon Selhorst told council on Tuesday that the project could be in jeopardy if the ordinance isn’t approved. Since 2020, supply chains and inflation have raised the cost of the project by more than $8.6 million.

The Colony Lofts project is led by Toledo Colony Apartments LLC, according to an ordinance presented to council. Toledo Colony Apartments LLC is affiliated with Continental Real Estate Co. of Columbus, which developed the Marina Lofts complex along the riverfront in East Toledo.

According to the development agreement presentation, the Colony Lofts project would have nearly 100 fewer units than the $45 million Marina Lofts project.

On Tuesday, Councilman Katie Moline questioned how the project might be seen as being given “preferential treatment” over other past or ongoing developments.

“I wouldn’t say it’s preferential treatment, we tried everything to try to not have to do this,” Mr. Selhorst said. “Especially in our original development agreement. That was why we decided to split the cost with the developer.”

When Ms. Moline asked about how $700,000 could make or break the project that has an $8.6 million gap, Mr. Selhorst said that “every little bit counts” to help make up ground for the project.

Councilman Nick Komives also raised his concerns about footing the entire bill for the movement.

“We know that we need these apartments, so there’s no doubt about that, but this is a big lift,” he said.

Mr. Selhorst added that construction on the project can’t even begin until the storm sewer is moved, another reason why he feels it could fall through if council does not act. Once the “several-month” process of moving the sewer is complete, he hopes to see the project done by the end of 2023.

According to the administration presentation, other benefits include a potential $3.5 million in additional tax revenue for Toledo Public Schools over the next 15 years, 300 local construction jobs, and the development of 10 acres of vacant land.

A vote is expected on the issue at the June 7 council meeting.