Columbia, MO

Bond investigation ordered for man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County judge has ordered a bond investigation for a man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare.

Alexzander Green was in court Tuesday afternoon for the first time since he was arrested in Kansas.

The bond hearing is scheduled for June 8.

Green is charged with making a terrorist threat, harassment and child endangerment after he called in a bomb threat earlier this month.

He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Attorney General's office has issued corrections on Columbia police vehicle stop data that came from input errors. Chris Nuelle, spokesman for the attorney general, said, “Due to data errors that occurred in the production of the 2021 Vehicle Stops Report, vehicle stops data for the Columbia Police Department was The post Missouri Attorney General’s office issues correction on Columbia police vehicle stop data errors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
WAND TV

Missouri murder suspect arrested in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for a Missouri murder was arrested in Macon County. NBC affiliate KOMU said 57-year-old John F. Tucker was wanted for a Feb. 2, 2017 deadly shooting, in which Christopher S. James was found with a gunshot wound under an apartment complex stairwell. The apartments were in the 1000 block fo S. Williams St. in Moberly, Mo.
MACON COUNTY, IL
939theeagle.com

Columbia murder trial delayed over witness subpoena issues

Witness issues have delayed a Columbia murder trial that was scheduled to begin next week at the Boone County Courthouse. 18-year-old Iseah Jackson is charged with two counts of second degree murder for the July 2020 deaths of two people near Volunteer drive and Grace lane. Court documents indicate the killings happened after fireworks went astray and landed near a neighboring home that Jackson was at.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam Strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks. David Davis The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam Strip, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the The post Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam Strip appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

