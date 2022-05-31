Bond investigation ordered for man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County judge has ordered a bond investigation for a man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare.

Alexzander Green was in court Tuesday afternoon for the first time since he was arrested in Kansas.

The bond hearing is scheduled for June 8.

Green is charged with making a terrorist threat, harassment and child endangerment after he called in a bomb threat earlier this month.

He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.

