Southern Lehigh’s Brian Neefe has enjoyed plenty of special moments in his softball coaching career. In fact, there are 51 years of memories he can look back on. The coach added another memorable moment on Thursday at Patriots Park in Allentown as the Spartans put together an impressive offensive display to post a 10-6 victory over Pottsville to win the District 11 Class 5A championship.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO