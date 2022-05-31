ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airport worker arrested on weapons charges

By Katelyn Amato
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – A Wellsville man faces charges after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The gun was found when he reported to work at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday. The man is an airplane cabin cleaner.

TSA agents found the 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber.

“Insider threats are something that we are highly aware of and are constantly on the lookout for,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Insiders, or individuals with authorized access to sensitive areas of an airport, might misuse or allow others to misuse their access to exploit vulnerabilities in an effort to compromise security, facilitate criminal activity, terrorism or other illicit actions that could inflict harm to people, organizations, the transportation system or national security. This was an excellent catch on the part of our TSA team.”

The gun was confiscated and the man was arrested on weapons charges.

