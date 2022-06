As of a few days ago, Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were not confirmed for WWE Money In the Bank. We reported a few weeks ago that Lesnar and Reigns were on the promotional material for Money In the Bank, which is set to air on Saturday, July 2 from Las Vegas. When WWE announced that the show would be moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, it was reported that Lesnar and Reigns were no longer on the MITB poster. Click here for more information on the poster changes, as well as a look at the new poster.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO