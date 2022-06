The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds all pet owners to never release a pet into any of Wyoming’s ponds, rivers or natural places. Some people believe that when they don’t want their pets any longer it is okay to release them into the wild. However, this is cruel to pets, dangerous to the ecosystem and illegal. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds all pet owners to never release a pet into any of Wyoming’s ponds, rivers or natural places.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO