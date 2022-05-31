ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County ‘Old Fire’ grows to 570 acres, evacuees allowed back

By Phil Mayer
 4 days ago

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Napa County that has grown to 570 acres and led to mandatory evacuation orders. The “Old Fire” burning near Soda Canyon Road is 15% contained as of Wednesday at 6:49 a.m.

SJFD responding to vegetation fire near Brasilia Way

Residents who’d been evacuated due to the fire activity were permitted to return home shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, though those that do are advised to “use extreme caution when returning.”

Cal Fire ordered evacuations earlier on 1300 Soda Canyon Road to the end of the road. Those evacuations now include all of Soda Canyon Road. The fire has also resulted in a road closure at Soda Canyon and Silverado trail.

Fire officials first learned about the fire around 3:30 p.m. at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road. It is adjacent to the Silverado golf course. Smoke from the fire can reportedly be seen for miles.

In an interview with KRON4, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit’s Erick Hernandez said that two air tankers are being used to fight the fire. Hernandez said there is no threat to the golf club and resort. According to a tweet from the National Weather Service , winds are pushing smoke from the fire south toward Vallejo.

Firefighters “continue to make progress” on the blaze, according to a tweet from Cal Fire . Red Cross said it was in communication with local officials and on standby to help.

Napa County opened an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church, located at 2590 First Street. Evacuees can visit the evacuation center for food, water or charging stations. Accommodations for overnight shelter may be announced if necessary.

The Napa Community Animal Response Team had been evacuated to assist with evacuating animals. Anyone who needs assistance with evacuating animals can call (707)732-1555.

A livestock shelter location has been established at the Valley Brook Equestrian Center at 1132 El Centro Ave.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Related
‘Old Fire’ in Napa County 100% contained

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The ‘Old Fire’ that burned 570 acres in Napa County is 100% contained, Cal Fire officials announced in a tweet Sunday morning. No structures were damaged or destroyed. Cal Fire said there was a total of one injury reported. KRON4 reported last week that one firefighter responding to the ‘Old […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Sheriff Advises Three Things to Prepare for Wildfires

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

15 Acre Vegetation Fire In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Vacaville burned 15 acres before the forward progress of the fire was stopped, said the Vacaville Fire Department. The fire was located on a hill north of Lagoon Valley Park. When crews initially arrived on the scene about 1 acre had burned. Crews stopped the forward progress of the fire after it had covered about 15 acres. No structures or homes were reported damaged. There is a possibility that communication towers near the incident were damaged, as the fire burned around the area. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
VACAVILLE, CA
2 dead in Oroville small plane crash

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit are currently investigating a plane crash at the Oroville Municipal Airport, according to fire officials. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tweeted just before 1:00 pm that firefighters were at the airport, which is located west of Oroville and about 75 miles north of Sacramento. The […]
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant evacuated during kitchen fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Update: San Bruno Mountain brush fire is 80 percent contained

A 29-acre brush fire that started burning Friday morning on San Bruno Mountain is currently 80 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. The fire began burning just after 6:45 a.m. near Tower Road on the west side of U.S. Highway 101. No structures have been damaged by the fire, but a video posted to Twitter […]
Vacaville firefighters battle 3rd-alarm brush fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Fire Department battled a third-alarm brush fire on Friday evening near Butcher road. Cal Fire assisted VFD in fighting the fire. The Vacaville Police Department asked people to stay clear of the area so crews could fight the fire. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
VACAVILLE, CA
One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

A County agency is pro-annexation. What land might the City of Sonoma add?

By Larry Barnett — The County of Sonoma’s Local Agency Formation Commission, LAFCO for short, governs the designation of spheres of influence of Sonoma County cities. A sphere of influence determines what land is or is not available to be incorporated into a city, and can be extended municipal services such as water, sewer, and policing.
SONOMA, CA
Union City Blvd. reopens day after water main break

UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A thoroughfare in Union City has reopened a day after a water main break prompted its closure, police said Friday. Union City police had issued an alert at 1:45 p.m. Thursday that northbound Union City Boulevard was shut down between Whipple Road and Kohoutek Way while Alameda County Water District crews […]
UNION CITY, CA
What will it take to reinstate indoor masking?

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Heath officials in Contra Costa County are keeping a close eye on the spread of COVID-19. So what needs to happen before people are asked to mask back up indoors? COVID-19 case rates have been steadily rising in Contra Costa County since the start of April, but recent data […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire crews appear to control 2-alarm vegetation fire in Benicia near I-680

BENICIA -- Crews appear to have controlled a two-alarm vegetation fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.The Benicia Police Department Twitter account posted about the fire near the train tracks at Lake Herman and Industrial close to I-680 at around 6 p.m., with a second alarm called minutes later. Benicia Fire reportedly asked area CHP to stop traffic on I-680 near Lake Herman Road because of the fire.While there has been no official update, cameras in the area of the fire appeared to show that the smoke had dissipated as of around 6:45 p.m.
BENICIA, CA
