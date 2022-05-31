ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Graduation of five new Sheriff deputies – Northampton County

By The Valley Ledger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamont McClure and Sheriff Richard Johnston are pleased to announce the graduation of five deputies from the Pennsylvania...

Newswatch 16

Coroner called to crash in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — The coroner has been called after a crash in Monroe County. The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 196 and Kilmer Road in Coolbaugh Township. Officials haven't said how many cars were involved. Both lanes of Route 196 are closed. Emergency...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Update: Pittston Township shooting suspect in custody

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting near a Walmart in Pittston Township, Luzerne County, wounded one person on Wednesday around 5 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police said the victim was a 20-year-old woman, who was taken to a local hospital. Police did not say how badly the woman was hurt.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Driver died of medical episode prior to Bethlehem Township crash, police say

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man suffered a medical episode before crashing his truck into a pole in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County last month, police said. Richard Hetzel, 71, was driving a pickup truck on William Penn Highway on May 17 when he suffered the medical emergency, causing him to cross traffic and hit two utility poles at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Doylestown Man Arrested for Corruption of Minors

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A resident of Doylestown, Pennsylvania has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department and charged with the Corruption of Minors. Authorities state that 41-year-old William “Billy” Francis Vandeventer was arrested after an investigation revealed he was attempting to lure a minor for sex after the reporting party posed as a 13-year-old boy. The “meet” took place at Center Square Towers, located at 555 N. Broad Street, Doylestown Borough on May 29, 2022, at 1:15 PM. Vandeventer reportedly started talking to the fictitious boy through a web forum. Police obtained numerous text messages from Vandeventer to the “boy” requesting sexual acts and including a profile picture of himself.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shots fired at shopping center in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. - An attempted homicide was reported at a shopping center in Luzerne County Wednesday night. Pennsylvania State Police say several shots were fired near the Walmart on Route 315 in Pittston. That's between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. The road was closed a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, as police...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

New York City man charged in Pittston Township shooting

PITTSTON TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have charged Christopher Nelson Carmona with attempting to kill a woman he allegedly shot twice outside a nail salon business Wednesday afternoon. Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was captured during a massive police manhunt when a trooper spotted him walking about one-half...
Newswatch 16

Masks reinstated for Monroe County buildings

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There's been a look of confusion on the faces of people entering the Monroe County Courthouse this week. Sheriff's deputies are telling visitors that masks are again required inside the building. "I've gotten used to not wearing it," said Cynthia Crowner of Stroudsburg. But it's not...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known. Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented. “I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said. Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night. “I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I’m just telling him...
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

“Smart” Bowery Farm transforms vacant former brownfield site in Bethlehem

No red barn, no fields to plow. It’s a farm but it looks like a giant warehouse. That’s because it’s Bowery Farm Bethlehem, a smart farm housed in a 156,000-square-foot structure where plants are grown indoors in vertical stacks using artificial light and a fraction of the water that traditional farming requires.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Monroe DA seeks man wanted on meth charges

POLK TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County district attorney's office is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted on drug charges. Barry Frantz, 52, is facing charges related to selling and distributing methamphetamine, the DA's office said. His last known address is in the 900 block of...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

