Cleveland, OH

Go fishing for free one upcoming weekend in Ohio

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend.

A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the waived license.

Grab a pole! Here are some top Cleveland, NE Ohio fishing spots

“During these two days, all Ohio residents are invited to experience Ohio’s fantastic public fishing opportunities,” Ohio State Parks and Watercraft wrote on its Facebook page.

Find the full Ohio Division of Wildlife fishing regulations guide right here.

4 Otters, 1 Opossum & 1 Eagle — Say hello to Kenny’s new friends

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History recently welcomed Atticus and Emmett to their otter family. These two North American River Otters join Linus and Calvin in the Perkins Wildlife Center & Woods Garden. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton hangs out with the gang and learns more about what makes these mammals so unique. Click here to learn more about the Otters at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
CLEVELAND, OH
