Oak Lawn police investigating shooting near gas station

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Police in Oak Lawn are investigating a rush-hour shooting near a gas station that left one person wounded.

The investigation resulted in several street closures.

The suspect vehicle involved in a broad daylight shooting near a gas station in Oak Lawn. (Photo: Oak Lawn Police)

Oak Lawn Police Chief Daniel Vittorio said as people were heading home from work, filling up at the BP at 111 th and Pulaski, three suspects wearing highly visible construction vests pulled up in a dark-colored Dodge vehicle, exited and started shooting.

“I mean, it’s pretty brazen. It’s 5 o’clock. It’s rush hour. I don’t know how more brazen you can get,” Vittorio said.

The police chief said the shooters appeared to be targeting a white Chevrolet Suburban that was pumping gas.

“As police processed the scene, they studied the bullet hole in the pump and shattered glass on the ground,” Vittorio said.

The police chief tells WGN News both the suspects and the targets of the shooting fled but a bullet struck a man sitting in traffic on 111 th Street.

The shooting victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, was treated at the hospital and later released.

An investigation into who’s responsible for the shooting is ongoing.

“Obviously someone who doesn’t care,” Vittorio said. “Obviously, they don’t fear the consequences.”

A vehicle matching the dark-colored Dodge was captured on license plate readers in the area with a tag of H414418. The vehicle was reported stolen.

Pulaski was closed from 107th to 111th Street and 111th Street was blocked off from Cicero Avenue to Pulaski for the shooting investigation.

Lanes have since reopened.

SkyCam 9 flew over the scene.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.

