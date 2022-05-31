Operation Graduation: Safe Night

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages. According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store late last month. 28-year-old Bret Michael Asencio has been charged with burglary. According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Envios Mi Tierra located at 610 N County Road West to investigate […]
Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested late last month in connection with a home invasion and burglary that left one Odessa man handcuffed to a bed for hours. Russell Vanover, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Failure to Identify, Parole Violation, and Possession. Jose Yanez, 36, has […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Operation "Lost Souls" ran from the end of April through mid-May; the operation was held in El Paso, Midland, Ector and Tom Green counties. A total of 70 missing children were recovered and victim services were present to provide services and counseling to any children and their families who were
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries. They need help identifying the suspect in the photo above. Please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department with any tips or information on the person or persons associated with the burglaries at 432-336-4600. Please...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call. On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit […]
MENTONE, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are recovering in Lubbock and another two are recovering in Odessa after a crash in Loving County left six people dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS states the crash occurred Monday, May 30, around 6 a.m. According to officials, six...
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during "Operation Lost Souls" included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse. The youngest child recovered in
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Since late April, the Big Spring Police Department has been investigating obscene graffiti left behind at a local park, now, at least one person has been arrested in the case. On April 24, officers responded to the Kids Zone in Comanche Trail Park. There, they found someone had used spray paint […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed a man, damaged his vehicle, then burglarized his home and stabbed his dog. Jericha Martinez, 27, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief. According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa […]
A Hobbs man was arrested after allegedly stealing a pair of shoes and a cellphone from a kid and then threatening to shoot him. Johnny Thompson, 18, of Hobbs, was arrested on May 23 and charged with robbery, a third-degree felony. On April 18, Hobbs Police Department officers were dispatched...
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Delton Djuan Jackson, 31, has been charged with burglary, assault by strangulation, and interfering with an emergency call. According to an affidavit, on May 31, a woman called 911 to report an […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A two vehicle crash in Loving County Monday killed six people. Two were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Two others were transported to Medical Center Hospital. The crash happened 21 miles north of Mentone on CR 300 at road marker 652. The investigation revealed
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after an incident at Smoker’s Outlet turned physical. 41-year-old Germanus Robert Finnegan has been charged with interfering with an emergency call, assault by strangulation, and public intoxication. The incident happened on May 21, according to an affidavit. Around 6:30 p.m., an officer with the […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a weekend incident at Sherwood Park Aquatic Center after the pool manager called to report a kid with a gun at the park. According to OPD, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pool manager said he tried to approach the kid, but the […]
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested 21-year-old Shemar Harrington for his involvement in a shooting incident. Harrington has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. OPD responded to a call on May 29 at 4651 Oakwood Drive in Odessa. Officers found a female...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said she assaulted her husband multiple times and then harmed herself. Julie Lynn Luna, 51, has been charged with continuous family violence. According to an arrest affidavit, on May 25, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a DK store at […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after police said he threatened to shoot and kill an off-duty officer. Zachary Prince, 29, has been charged with Retaliation. According to an affidavit, on May 17, a detective with the Midland Police Department was working in an “off-duty capacity” at Rockin Rodeo Bar […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting. According to a news release, Shemar Harrington, 21, was arrested and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Sunday. OPD said officers responded to the 4651 Oakwood in reference to shots fired at approximately 1:50
