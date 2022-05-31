ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Two men arrested, charged in connection with Parker County stabbing death in May

By James Hartley
 2 days ago

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the May 20 stabbing death of a man in western Parker County, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

William Floyd Watts, 30, and Ryan Loftis, 33, both of Mineral Wells, are accused of murder in the death of Jamie Eugene Shaw Jr., 38 and also of Mineral Wells, according to the sheriff’s office.

One witness told investigators they heard Watts and Loftis discussing their intent to kill Shaw before the three of them met that night next to a railroad track near a brick plant in western Parker County, according to the release. Another witness reported seeing a dark vehicle leaving the scene.

Loftis was arrested in Palo Pinto County on May 27 and Watts turned himself in at the Polk County, Arkansas, sheriff’s office May 28, according to the release.

Loftis is charged with murder with a $750,000 bond. Watts is also charged with murder was extradited to Parker County Sunday. He is being held on $1 million bond and his vehicle is being processed for evidence in Arkansas.

