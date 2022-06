The trouble at Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, formerly Andover Subacute, continues, now with a court-ordered receivership issued by a Superior Court Judge. This action means that control of the facility will be transferred over to a third party. In a statement, the New Jersey Department of Health explained that the receiver will control the facility’s finances and “ensure that the operations of the facility continue uninterrupted during this transition period.”

