Minot, ND

Broadway Corridor Study wins engineering award

By Emily Norman
KFYR-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. (KMOT)- The city of Minot won an Engineering Excellence award for its Broadway...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

kxnet.com

Grant Marsh Bridge to be inspected ahead of work planned for 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the season when you can expect delays as you travel the highways and byways of North Dakota. But a delay starting Wednesday will not be due to road construction. Instead, it’s happening because of the inspection of the Grant Marsh Bridge in anticipation...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New Mandan high school construction underway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are looking toward to the end of classes and the beginning of summer, but in Mandan many students, teachers and parents are looking toward the 2024 school year. Ground for the new Mandan high school was broken in Sept. and excavation of the new facility...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at the candidates for Mandan School Board

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, we take a look at the candidates for Mandan School Board. There are seven candidates for three open spots on the Mandan School Board this election cycle. Lorraine Davis is a founder of several nonprofit organizations benefitting low-income families and a mother with children in...
BISMARCK, ND
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Traffic
Minot, ND
Government
KFYR-TV

Downtown apartments accepting applications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trestle apartments on Main Street are Bismarck is now accepting applications for tenants. They have space for businesses and people looking to live downtown. According to their website, the ground floor of the building located between 6th and 7th street will feature a variety of food...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Work to begin on CTE facility in Dunseith

DUNSEITH, N.D. – Local officials joined educators Thursday in celebrating the groundbreaking of a Center for Technical Education for high school students in Dunseith. The facility is phase one of a multi-phase expansion of the school district, according to Dunseith School Board member Roger Counts. The center will offer...
DUNSEITH, ND
KFYR-TV

Outdoor recreational area coming to Minot in August

MINOT, N.D. – After five years in the making, the Minot Parks Department has started construction on a 248-acre Outdoor Recreation Area. The park is west of Minot, located off County Road 15. When completed, the park will host more than 70 acres for trails. There will be an...
KNOX News Radio

Memorial Day fatalities in ND climb

The Memorial Day holiday weekend turned out to be a dangerous one on North Dakota Highways. Fatality crashes around the state claimed at least five lives and left others injured. A 24-year old Williston man, Brandon Burkemo, died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup in Williams County on Monday.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan’s Classic Car Auction – Your Dream Car Awaits

I love this, Mandan is getting ready for a terrific event that could put you behind the wheel of your dream car. Take a couple of seconds, and just stare at the cover picture of this story. Now when you are done foaming at the mouth, this beautiful 1970 Dodge Challenger 340 six-pack could be yours - IF you out-bid everyone else! Louis Haldorson owner of Northland Auction at 2100 3rd St SE here in Mandan is hosting an auction on June 10th at his business. Gates open at 3 and let the games begin ( Auction ) at 5. There will be free food there and a fleet of cars on display.
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

The Pet Vet Clinic more mobile, busy than ever

A mobile unit offering veterinary services for pet owners in rural parts of North Dakota is keeping busy. Every day, The Pet Vet provides basic and surgical care to animals right inside of its fully-equipped truck. The clinic on wheels visits a different town within 60 miles of Minot every...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Outdoor movie nights back in Oak Park

This means the Minot Park District’s Movies in the Park are back. Friday, the first of five movies will kick off at the Oak Park Amphitheater. All screenings will start around sunset, which is around 9:30 p.m. The film series is free to the public; just bring a blanket...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Name released in fatal Williams County motorcycle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers have released the name of a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Williams County Monday. Troopers say 24-year-old Brandon Burkemo was traveling east on Williams County Road 6 towards the Love’s Travel Center on a motorcycle when he struck a car that was turning onto County Road 6.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Esports growing in popularity in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - All around North Dakota and the world, the competitive gaming industry has been exploding. This year, there’s a brand new club at Minot State University, and it might not be what you expect. “I was always kind of an avid gamer, like I’ve been an...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Surrey sent to Class B baseball state with police and fire escort

SURREY, N.D. - The Surrey Mustangs punched their ticket to the Class B baseball state tournament with a win over Bishop Ryan last week. This Wednesday afternoon, Surrey Police and Fire sent the Mustangs on their way to Fargo to the tune of lights and sirens. “I’m really excited. I...
SURREY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Body recovered from Souris River

(Minot, MN) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Souris River. The Ward County Sheriff's Department says kayakers reported seeing the body earlier Friday. The body was recovered through efforts from the sheriff's department, the Minot police, and the Minot Fire Department. The circumstances surrounding the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been arrested after police say he peeped into bathrooms at a Burleigh County campground Memorial Day weekend. Police say a witness told them she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police say Zacher admitted to standing on a platform, that was for an external septic pump, and looking in the window but he said it was before anyone was in the bathroom.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND

