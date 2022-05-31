Broadway Corridor Study wins engineering award

I love this, Mandan is getting ready for a terrific event that could put you behind the wheel of your dream car. Take a couple of seconds, and just stare at the cover picture of this story. Now when you are done foaming at the mouth, this beautiful 1970 Dodge Challenger 340 six-pack could be yours - IF you out-bid everyone else! Louis Haldorson owner of Northland Auction at 2100 3rd St SE here in Mandan is hosting an auction on June 10th at his business. Gates open at 3 and let the games begin ( Auction ) at 5. There will be free food there and a fleet of cars on display.

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO