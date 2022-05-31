ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park blood drive honors KC-area girl, other cancer patients

By Regan Porter
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A life-saving blood drive happened Tuesday at Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park.

It honored a local girl who said your donations have allowed a future for her and so many other cancer patients. There’s also an emergent need for blood in our area, especially after the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

Maddie McDowell was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in February. It’s form of blood cancer.

Since then, she’s received numerous whole blood and platelet transfusions — allowing her to plan for the future, which is business school at Ole Miss in the Fall.

In getting ready to start her third round of chemo, she wanted to give back .

Mom, Beth McDowell, said conversation in the hospital sparked the idea.

“We had families that we found that needed certain blood types and it wasn’t available or the kids would have to wait,” McDowell said, “and we thought this would be the best way to give back to the community.”

Donors scored a $10 gift card to Chicken N Pickle. That perk has ended, but the ability to donate is still open.

The need is at emergency level, according to Community Blood Drive Director of Donor Recruitment Andrea Boepple.

She said the Community Blood Center typically keeps a 7-day supply on shelves. Right now, most blood types are at a 2-3-day supply. Blood types “o” and “B” are extremely low at a 1-2-day supply.

“Everyday blood is needed by local hospital patients in our area. and it makes a difference between life and death,” Boepple said. “People can come in and donate blood and it makes an immediate impact on hospital patients.”

Although the daily need for blood in the Kansas City area is critical, the Community Blood Center will always send what it can when tragedies happen, like last week’s school shooting in Texas.

They’re hoping you will donate , so they’re ready to respond immediately to any request.

