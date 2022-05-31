ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Decades after tragic Our Lady of the Angels fire, statue returns home

By Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQ7eb_0fwHuS4r00

CHICAGO — For survivors of the Our Lady of the Angels fire Tuesday was a day of emotion. Ninety-five people, nearly all of them children perished the blaze in 1958.  Survivors and community members gathered at the site for a ceremony decades in the making.

The statute of the Virgin Mary, that stood on site that fateful day 62 years ago, is home again — with a little help from the Chicago Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiaoP_0fwHuS4r00

Those who survived the fire, like Larry Source, said they are eternally grateful.

“We have to honor our classmates and our sisters who lost their lives,” he said.

The location now houses the Mission of Our Lady of the Angels and serves thousands of families a year. Now the Blessed Mother Statue, once again, greets visitors when they step in the door at 3814 West Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nnx2Q_0fwHuS4r00

Members of the Chicago Fire Department moved the sacred statue to the Church of the Holy Family on Roosevelt Road in 1999 after it fell in disrepair,

Tuesday, the fire department brought the statue back to West Humboldt Park.

Firefighter escorts carefully delivered the fragile 300-pound Italian marble statue back to where she belongs.

As part of the day’s events, the Archbishop of Chicago Blaise Cupich and his flock honored the 95 who perished all those years ago.

“We ask Mary, Mary the Queen of Peace, to bring consolation to those who continue to suffer due to the event due to the events of that day,” Cupich said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Friends stage fundraiser for Garfield Ridge mom

A Garfield Ridge mom fighting lung cancer and a growing pile of medical bills is getting a boost from her friends, but more are needed to support a fundraiser coming this month. Della Benveniste, already living with rheumatoid arthritis, learned she has small-cell carcinoma in January. Since then, she has...
SUMMIT, IL
WGN News

Lincoln Park shooting victim Dakotah Earley out of ICU

CHICAGO — Dakotah Earley, the aspiring young chef who was shot and critically wounded in Lincoln Park last month, is out of the intensive care unit, according to his mother. Joy Dobbs posted about his progress on Twitter Wednesday saying, “Awesome news. Dakotah Earley is out of the ICU. Praise God.” Earley, 23, was shot near […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
WGN News

AIDS Chicago Garden opens on the lakefront

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for AIDS Garden Chicago. It’s the city’s first public park that memorialize those we’ve lost to the HIV epidemic. It’s also meant to inspire those who continue to fight the disease. The 2.5 acre park is at the original location of the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Elderly woman dead, 150 families homeless after fire at condo building in Calumet City

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- A condo building fire in south suburban Calumet City Monday night turned out to be even more devastating than first believed.An 85-year-old woman died, and several other people needed rescuing, after the fire ripped through the building.The blaze left 150 families homeless, according to Jaclyn Saucier, president of the Park of River Oaks Condo Association.The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the 312-unit condo complex at 200 Park Ave. in Calumet City. Winds drove the flames all the way to the seventh floor, fire officials confirmed. There was a massive...
CALUMET CITY, IL
WGN News

Beat the Streets teaches Chicago kids wrestling, life lessons

CHICAGO — On the city’s Southwest Side, Beat the Streets is a place like no other where Chicago’s youth can be empowered to become a champion through wrestling — a champion on the mat and in life. BTS teaches wrestling to boys and girls. It’s not too far from Midway Airport and is now home […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man jumps to his death from 16th floor of Trump Tower

CHICAGO - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgin Mary
WGN News

Mayor Richard Irvin will not participate in Aurora Pride Parade

AURORA, Ill. — Mayor Richard Irvin says he will not participate in Aurora’s Pride Parade this year after Aurora Pride announced police officers were not allowed to participate in uniform. The third annual parade is scheduled for June 12. Organizers have asked that officers who wish to participate do so without showing up in uniform, […]
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

K9, US Marshal shot on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A Chicago police officer returned fire but did not strike the two suspects, who were arrested, police said in a statement. One of those suspects opened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mission Of Our Lady#Italian#The Angels Church
honestcolumnist.com

Retired Channel 5 reporter Renee Ferguson lists 6-bedroom Kenwood home

Retired WMAQ-Ch. 5 investigative reporter Renee Ferguson on Wednesday placed her longtime six-bedroom, 3,519-square-foot house in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood on the market for $1.85 million. Ferguson, 72, who has won multiple Emmy awards, retired from Channel 5 in 2008 after 21 years at the station and 35 years...
nypressnews.com

7 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was shot and killed early Wednesday after speaking with someone outside an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said. Bobby Farmby, 35, left his home in the 6200 block of South King Drive...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Jazz In The Court Returns To Hyde Park This Week: ‘Oh, We’re Ready’

HYDE PARK — Local jazz musicians will take over Harper Court the first Friday of every month this summer for a series of free, outdoor concerts. Jazz in the Court returns this week after a two-year pandemic hiatus. All concerts take place noon-2:30 p.m. at 5235 S. Harper Court in Hyde Park.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Chicago magazine

‘What About Chicago?’

After every mass shooting in the country, you can always count on conservatives to say two things: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” and “What about Chicago?”. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the latter last week after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were murdered in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 26, dies after being rescued from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island has died. The incident happened in the 1600 block of S. Lynn White Drive around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the man was unresponsive when he was located by first responders. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘Love for Libi:’ 4-year-old girl, biologically programmed to love, raises awareness about Williams syndrome with boundless joy

CHICAGO — In the multiracial Nussbaum household on Chicago’s North Side, parents Eli, 45, and Amy, 41, are teaching their four children – two biological sons and two adopted daughters – that siblings don’t have to look alike to be family, and that their similarities outweigh their differences.    “We wanted to have a multiracial […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 Elmhurst women charged with breaching US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

ELMHURST, Ill. — Two women from Illinois have been charged with taking part in the mob action at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kimberly DiFrancesco and Trudy Castle are facing several charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. The women were allegedly inside the building for around 30 […]
ELMHURST, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy