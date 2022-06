More than 6 million people are now under tough new water rules, as California's devastating drought drags on, and at least some water districts are already starting to enforce their new guidelines. RELATED: Watering restrictions go into effect throughout Los Angeles The hunt is on for water wasters in the Las Virgenes water district. "We're being impacted in such a higher degree," Steven Baird, with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, said. Every drop of water in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District travels 400 miles to residents' faucets, so officials have amped up patrols for those who might be unwittingly or uncaringly wasting...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO