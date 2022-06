BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers across four Arconic plants voted to ratify a new contract on Wednesday. USW 105 members in Bettendorf, along with locals at plants in Indiana, Tennessee and New York voted for most of the day and 60% of members voted to pass the proposed contract. This comes as union members at all four plants voted unanimously to authorize a strike on May 12. With the passing of this new deal, they will avoid a work stoppage.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO