Clark County, WA

Student with handgun arrested at Skyview High School

 2 days ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A student was arrested at Skyview High School in Clark County on Tuesday for bringing a handgun onto school grounds, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). It's the second time in a week that a Clark County student...

