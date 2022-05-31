ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local veteran named Evan Williams American Made Hero

By Malley Jones
 2 days ago

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Alan White has been named an Evan Williams American Made Hero among six other veterans across the nation. “It was in the middle of a training class when a text message came in and I almost had to stop class,” White said. “I read it like three times before I […]

