Tyreek Hill to host youth football camp in Wichita this weekend

By PJ Green
OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — Even as he adjusts to his new home in Miami, former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill isn’t leaving Kansas City in the past.

The first-year Miami Dolphins receiver will be back in Olathe on June 5 for the 2022 Tyreek Hill Youth Football Camp at the Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex. The camp will run from 1-5 p.m.

The camp is open to boys and girls from ages 6-16 who will receive football knowledge and instruction from Hill and several area high school and youth league coaches.

Registration and more information can be found here.

Chiefs DL Chris Jones has eyes set on major hardware

Hill’s first camp will be in Wichita on June 3 before stopping in Olathe, then heading to Columbia, Missouri, on June 12 and in Boca Raton, Florida, on June 25.

Information for those camps can be found here .

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins for five draft picks earlier this offseason, shocking Chiefs Kingdom. Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with $72.2 million guaranteed.

