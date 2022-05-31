Georgia deputy accused of paying for sex, tampering with evidence

John Warren Degolyer (Telfair County Sherif'f)

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy has been arrested after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed he tampered with evidence while on duty and was also paying for sex.

The GBI said Telfair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Warren Degolyer, 35, was arrested on Friday. He was charged with one count of tampering with evidence, one count of violation of oath of office and one count of pandering.

The investigation revealed that Degolyer tampered with evidence while on duty. The investigation revealed that he was also paying for sexual acts, although officers don’t believe Degolyer engaged in the sexual acts while he was on duty.

The sheriff released a statement saying that Degolyer was fired after his arrest.

“It is always a sad day when one of our own is arrested,” Sheriff Davidson said. “However, as law enforcement officers, we are not immune from abiding by the very laws we are sworn to uphold and enforce.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the GBI Eastman field office at 478-374-6988 or tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

