ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Andrew Wiggins shines on playoff stage for Warriors

By Janie Mccauley Ap Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cx0eC_0fwHsaGD00

Andrew Wiggins hoisted his daughter Amyah into his arms and beamed as the Warriors were crowned Western Conference champions.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each had hardware in their hands or they most certainly would have lifted Wiggins into the air to celebrate all he has meant to Golden State's latest postseason run.

He defended Luka Doncic full-court. He drove and dunked on Doncic with an emphatic in-your-face one-handed slam. He is knocking down big shots and securing rebounds at the right times.

“Just living in the moment, just taking it all in, winning,” Wiggins said Monday. “... Just winning with this team, with these guys has been the most important thing.”

From the moment Wiggins began hearing rumblings of a possible trade to the Warriors from Minnesota ahead of the deadline in February 2020, he allowed himself to imagine the possibility of winning it all with Curry, Green and Klay Thompson. He pictured playing for coach Steve Kerr.

Now, he's about to be on the NBA Finals stage with a chance to do it.

Game 1 against the Boston Celtics is Thursday night at Chase Center, where Golden State is 9-0 this postseason and Wiggins again will be tasked with a tough defensive matchup, this time to slow down Jayson Tatum.

“I love playing defense, I think I'm good at it,” Wiggins said. “I love taking on the challenge.”

For all those months after being traded when Wiggins faced questions about how he would fit with the Warriors, he has shown he is right where he belongs — and in the finals for the first time in his eight-year career.

The Warriors were in need of an athletic wing and found that player in the 6-foot-7 Wiggins, who once he arrived no longer had to be the face of a franchise or carry that weight on his shoulders as he did with the Timberwolves.

“From the time the trade happened to now, this was the vision of him playing a very, very important role and having the opportunity to do it under the brightest lights and biggest stages like the playoff run like we've had and now the finals,” Curry said. "Excited to see that continue.”

Wiggins has been more than even Kerr imagined given his playmaking ability on both ends. For a team that routinely shoots 3-pointers, Wiggins has been one of the most reliable for Golden State inside the arc.

With his 51.9% (14 for 27) mark this postseason, he is one of four players — and the only one still competing — who has shot better than 50% on at least 25 mid-range attempts.

When Golden State needed continuity with Curry, Green and Thompson all sidelined for long stretches this season because of injuries, "Wiggins was a constant, he was here all year," owner Joe Lacob said of the 27-year-old Toronto native.

Once he joined the Warriors in 2020, Wiggins only played 12 games before the NBA season shut down because of the pandemic. Kerr saw plenty in that small sample size and believed Wiggins would shine in the Bay Area.

“I think all of last year really gave him a better chance to get a feel offensively and start to really fit in to our off-ball movement,” Kerr said. “I think he's taken a leap in this postseason with his rebounding and his defense and I think continuity is so important in this league that you can't just throw people together and expect it to work. The previous year and (12) games two years ago and then this season, it's all led to this point. Wiggs has just been a perfect fit and we wouldn't be here without him, that's for sure.”

Yet Wiggins briefly became a distraction before the season started when he said he would stick to his beliefs and not get vaccinated against COVID-19. He eventually opted to receive the vaccine, having faced the possibility of not being allowed into home games when the San Francisco Department of Public Health began requiring proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

That's a distant memory now given how Wiggins has performed.

Curry has only seen Wiggins' swagger grow as the stakes increase. This group has come a long way since its league-worst 15-50 showing during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season right after Wiggins arrived.

“It’s a beautiful story,” Wiggins said. “A lot of ups and downs.”

It was his daughter who woke him from a nap in January to share the great news he was a first-time All-Star, and selected as a starter, too.

He's not satisfied just yet.

“I’m thankful,” Wiggins said, “we still got more work to do.”

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors All-Time Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach

Since their inception in 1946, the Golden State Warriors have become one of the most decorated franchises in NBA history. From early championships in 1947, 1956, and 1975 to the recent dominance that has them currently in their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years, the Warriors have always found the way back to the top. Overall, the Warriors have captured 6 championships and 7 conference titles with many greats of the game to thank for it along the way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Golden State Warriors Had A Worse Record When Kevin Durant Played Without Stephen Curry, Than When Stephen Curry Played Without Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors in the offseason in 2019, choosing to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn instead. Even though Durant is widely considered one of the greatest players ever, his two championships had only come when he played alongside Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors' core, making them a dynasty.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kevin Durant calls out Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless on Twitter

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant took to Twitter to react to a First Take segment discussing whether Stephen Curry has changed the game for the better or for the worse. Smith credits Stephen Curry with “elevating” the game, but not necessarily changing the way it is played. According to Smith, Mike D’Antoni is responsible for the massive uptick in 3-pointers league-wide, whereas Curry just made that style acceptable with his shooting ability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lakers Nation

Warriors’ Klay Thompson Eager To Face Celtics In 2022 NBA Finals After Growing Up As Lakers Fan

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will square off in the 2022 NBA Finals, a nightmare matchup for Los Angeles Lakers fans. The Celtics and the Warriors belong among the Lakers’ archenemies. However, the rivalry with Boston has been way more storied, which was reflected in Lakers Nation’s poll that showed an overwhelming majority of L.A. fans will root for Golden State in the Finals.
NBC Sports

Draymond fires back at Haslem after Heat get eliminated

The phrase “broke the code” has been the unofficial mantra of the 2022 NBA playoffs. Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem was the latest to utter those three words, directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green. And in classic Green fashion, he embraced the confrontation. Following the Warriors’ series-clinching victory...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Draymond Green
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry sets NBA Finals record with six 3-pointers in historic first quarter of Warriors-Celtics Game 1

The idea that Stephen Curry somehow needs a Finals MVP to validate his all-time resume is preposterous, but if you believe he does need that hardware, he got off to a pretty good start on Thursday night. The Warriors star erupted for 21 points in the first quarter of Golden State's eventual loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Jaylen Brown makes history in deal with Kanye's Donda Sports

Jaylen Brown has at least one very high-profile celebrity in his corner entering the first NBA Finals appearance of his career. The Boston Celtics star signed a partnership with rapper Kanye West's new business venture, Donda Sports, earlier this year, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday. According to TMZ Sports, Brown inked...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Timberwolves#Nba Finals#Western Conference#Golden State#Curry Green#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

9 Times NBA Finals Ended In Sweeps: The Last Was In 2018 When Kevin Durant And The Warriors Beat LeBron James And The Cavaliers

Making the NBA Finals is everyone’s dream. It means that you were one of the last two teams in the league to play out the full season. It also means that you get a chance to win a championship. It’s a dream of any professional basketball player to achieve. While making the Finals is one of the greatest ways to end the season, losing the Finals is an ache that can last the entire offseason.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mike D’Antoni considered front-runner for 1 head coach job

Mike D’Antoni has spent the last two years as an assistant coach and coaching advisor, but there is at least one team that may want him to run the show next season. D’Antoni is viewed as one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets head coach job, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The other is Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Neither candidate has met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan yet, which will likely be the final step before the team makes a decision.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond Green appears unfazed by Warriors loss in Game 1

Confidence has never been a problem for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. In the aftermath of a 120-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Green didn't appear to be overly concerned with the way things went for his team, noting that despite trailing at halftime and being outscored, 40-16 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors "dominated" much of the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
Deadline

‘NYC Point Gods’: Docu On Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury & Others Gets Showtime Airdate

Click here to read the full article. Yessss! Showtime has set a summer premiere date for NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary on the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s. The pic from Showtime Documentary Films and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom tips off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, on the premium cable net. NYC Point Gods features a who’s who of point guard deities: Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rafer Alston and God Shammgod....
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Walton lands assistant coaching job

Luke Walton has landed a new coaching gig heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, and it is with a very familiar team. Walton has been hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Walton, 42, spent his last two seasons as a player with...
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

676K+
Followers
157K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy