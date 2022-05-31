ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Central Pa. students participate in national spelling bee

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tD6k_0fwHs4IK00

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (WHTM) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is underway, and it’s fully in person for the first time since 2019.

Two students are representing Central Pennsylvania at the bee: 13-year-old Ananya Kannan who attends Central Dauphin Middle School and 14-year-old Andrew Smith who goes to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Pottsville, Schuylkill County.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

They are among 198 students taking part in the spelling bee. The first Scripps National Spelling Bee took place in 1925, according to the bee’s website.

Zaila Avant-garde made history last year as the first African American and first Louisiana speller to win the bee.

This year’s finals are on Thursday and will air in primetime on the ION cable channel. Get updates from the bee and learn more about how to watch it here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Changes coming for 484, 610 area codes in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuylkill County, PA
Sports
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pottsville, PA
Education
City
Pottsville, PA
Pottsville, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Pottsville, PA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Schuylkill County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
abc27 News

Social media school threat raising safety concerns for teachers

(WHTM) — A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after police say he posted an online threat aimed at the Waynesboro Area School District. Waynesboro schools shut down June 1 because of that threat, and the incident is putting some Midstate educators on edge. The threat came just a week after the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Chamber Helps Shenandoah Pharmacy Celebrate Grand Opening

On Wednesday afternoon, the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and local dignitaries helped a new business celebrate it's grand opening. Pinky Patel and Kunal Patel officially opened the new Shenandoah Pharmacy inside the One Stop at 33 North Main Street in Shenandoah. The Patels privately own several pharmacies in the Schuylkill...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Pennsylvania#National Harbor#Whtm#African American#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Pa. college of technology receives $200k to expand training programs

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A college of technology in Lancaster is one step closer to expanding short-term workforce training programs for adults after receiving $200,000 in new funding. Governor Tom Wolf announced the funding for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology on Tuesday, May 31. “The manufacturing industry plays a key role in Pennsylvania’s economy, and […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Historic Old Annville Day celebration to be held June 11

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight blocks of West Main Street will soon be blocked off to host 150 vendors, a variety of food options, and three stages of music performances for the 33rd Historic Old Annville Day. On Saturday, June 11, the celebration of Annville will kick off at 9 a.m. and come to […]
ANNVILLE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abc27 News

Pa. seeing high tick activity as temps increase across the state

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania currently has high tick activity as summer is fast approaching and temperatures are getting increasingly warmer. The Pa. Tick Research Lab‘s weekly tick report shows adult female blacklegged (deer) ticks, adult American dog ticks, and nymph blacklegged (deer) ticks are all currently at high levels across Pennsylvania. Lone star tick activity is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Water safety tips with Midstate lifeguard shortage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The school year is coming to a close and many families will be spending time at the beach and in pools. So it’s important to keep water safety in mind. Not having the proper education when getting into the water can be dangerous, but there are ways to keep you and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

PA Sen race: McCormick takes hand recount to court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican primary for United States Senate between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is very close after the unofficial count and on Tuesday, the fight over undated mail-in ballots landed in Commonwealth court. The official count continues and a recount is underway, but as of now, Oz leads McCormick by 922 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Manheim Central wins 5A District gold over Ephrata

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —Manheim Central rally to win first Class 5A District III Championship in school history over Ephrata, 2-1 on Thursday at Earl Wenger Field. The Barons won every game of the District Tournament by just one run. Manheim Central came up short in districts in 2021, but finished in the state semifinals. Barons […]
EPHRATA, PA
Newswatch 16

Observing Memorial Day in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Families lined the streets of Mahanoy City for the annual Memorial Day parade, which featured more organizations than in years past. ”It's just great to do this every year because you can see how much we've changed over the years and how much the community has gotten together. I remember when we first did it, this wasn't as big, but now it's grown, and it got bigger over the years,” explains Nevaeh Kennedy of Mahanoy City.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
abc27 News

Car seat safety check held in Cumberland County on June 9

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Summer is here, which means so is road trip season. To ensure your child is safely in their seat, a car seat safety check will be held on Thursday, June 9, in Lemoyne. State Representative Sherly Delozier (R-Cumberland) will host the check. Certified car seat technicians will be present at […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy