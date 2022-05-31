Florida Matters highlights a recent WUSF series featuring Tampa Bay area teachers
2 days ago
This week on Florida Matters, we talk with Kerry Sheridan and Bailey LeFever, the reporters behind a series of audio postcards featuring the voices of Tampa Bay area teachers. Over the course of the show, you’ll also hear...
There are different approaches that people take when they're on vacation or just want to enjoy themselves in a specific location. Some people like to wing it and leave their itinerary open so that they're free to be spontaneous. Others prefer to plan even the smallest detail.
Pointing to a need to further brace the state against a potential recession, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued $3.13 billion in vetoes Thursday as he signed a record $109.9 billion budget for the fiscal year that will begin July 1. Among the large vetoes were $650 million for a new 4,500-bed...
The first big storm of hurricane season is a-comin'.Driving the news: A tropical weather system, which may soon become a depression or tropical storm, is swirling in the Caribbean today and is expected to affect Florida this weekend.Tampa Bay is near the system's projected path, per NOAA.Three models project the storm will land in either the Charlotte or Sarasota areas, while others predict the system won't make it out of Mexico.No matter what, all of Florida's west coast should prepare for four to six inches of rain this weekend, the National Hurricane Center says.The latest: Expect areas of heavy rainfall...
Each year for nearly three decades, Dr. Stephen Leatherman (who is known as "Dr. Beach") has evaluated and rated beaches around the world. Dr. Leatherman is currently the Director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The growth of Florida's high-speed rail system received a boost when the U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program awarded $15,875,000 in federal funding for Brightline's proposed extension connecting Orlando and Tampa, according to a press release from Brightline on Wednesday. The...
Don’t know if they were voted Most Likely To Succeed in the yearbook, but these Tampa area high school grads all made their mark. From actors to pro wrestlers (although that could be considered one and the same), reporters to rappers, the list of celebrities who wore the cap and gown at their high school graduation here in Tampa Bay is pretty diverse.
ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re already starting to see tropical storm advisories come into the area for Potential Tropical Cyclone 1. Possible Tropical Cyclone 1 still remains broad and disorganized, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and tropical storm...
South Florida's picture-perfect oceanfront landscapes and sun-kissed beaches have always been a draw for vacationers and second home buyers. But for the past two years, the real estate market in the Sunshine State has been sizzling hot with demand for prime beachfront real estate at an all-time high, driving home prices in popular destinations into the stratosphere. But that doesn't mean owning a vacation home in Florida is completely out of reach. In fact, one of the most affordable beachfront towns for homeowners, according to Realtor.com, is located between two of the most exclusive communities in the state — Palm Beach and Miami — but homes there come with a much lower price tag, the second lowest in the country after Atlantic City, New Jersey.
On June 1 Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis shared on Twitter that Israel’s national airline – El Al – will be moving their U.S. base from New York, NY to Florida. It’s billed as a big win for Florida in terms of the business, the jobs and the tourism that this move could bring to the sunshine state.
