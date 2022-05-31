ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS Midday Edition Special: San Diego's 2022 Primary Election

KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn election special to help make voting easier. With one...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

KPBS

Number of COVID-19 cases on rise in San Diego County as summer approaches

The weekly average number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County has more than tripled in the past month, the county's Health and Human Services Agency announced today. A total of 8,573 new infections were reported in the past week, compared to 8,854 last week and 7,008 the week before. On Thursday, 1,620 new infections were reported, the most since early February. Along with 11 deaths related to the virus, the county's cumulative totals have increased to 792,777 cases and 5,303 deaths.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

California releases reparations recommendations

A first-of-its-kind report from California’s Reparations Task Force makes recommendations on reparations. Then, a priest serving migrants in the San Diego-Tijuana border region has died under mysterious circumstances. Next, San Diego’s airport begins a major remodel during what aims to be a busy travel season. Then, Mexican culture and representation once again has a place among one of Balboa Park’s iconic attractions. Finally, San Diego International Fringe begins today and KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks to Kata Pierce-Morgan who has a new show, Bones Abide, at this year's Festival.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Balboa Park street project tests San Diego's commitment to biking, transit goals

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was elected on a promise of drastically reducing emissions through big improvements to biking and public transit infrastructure, but the mayor's commitment to those goals is being put to the test with a street project in Balboa Park. Plus, Gloria joined Midday Edition to discuss transit and a number of the city’s most serious and contentious issues. Next, state law says police must release shooting videos within 45 days, except under the narrowest of circumstances. But the San Diego Police Department kept videos from one shooting under wraps for two years—until now. Then, the Chula Vista Police Department has touted its new real-time operations center as the cutting-edge of policing. But a contract with Motorola Solutions to provide software for the center continues to alarm privacy advocates. And, the national debate on gun reform remains focused on access to assault rifles. But researchers say the data on legal gun ownership is scarce. Also, during the COVID pandemic, many childcare providers had to at least temporarily close their doors and two years later state data show many have not reopened. Finally, The San Diego Natural History Museum has a new permanent exhibition on display showcasing research done across the Baja California Peninsula to help conserve rare plants and animals, including California’s red-legged frogs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mayor Gloria on the city's efforts to redesign streets

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has long made clear he thinks the city needs better and safer transportation options beyond cars. Recent efforts to increase bike lanes, however, have run into community pushback. The mayor said he remains committed to redesigning city streets while including the community in its plans...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California’s Reparations Task Force report

California’s Task Force on Reparations released a 500-page report on Wednesday detailing the state’s history with racism. Meanwhile, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria discusses homelessness, mental illness and law enforcement oversight Plus, for in-home child care providers who don't own their home, skyrocketing rents make it nearly impossible to turn a profit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

San Diego ranks No. 11 in the US for dog-bitten mail carriers

It’s the US Postal Service’s unofficial motto: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." But dogs can. “We talk about the message of 6,000 carriers being bitten every year," said Linda DeCarlo, the senior...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Padilla pushes for affordable housing bill in San Diego visit

Homelessness is a major crisis plaguing the country right now, and a new bill by California Sen. Alex Padilla seeks to change that. The senator was in San Diego on Tuesday, touring Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, an affordable housing community downtown that could be a model to get people into housing. The 14-story housing complex was the latest effort by Father Joe’s Villages to get unsheltered people into their own homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

San Diego to Consider New Rules for Beach Bonfires

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego could soon be enacting some new rules about bonfires. Mission Beach resident Mike Hornung tells NBC 7 he sees the problems with the bonfires first hand during daily walks with his dog. “A lot of times people don’t put them out and...
SAN DIEGO, CA

