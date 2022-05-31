CN2 Latest Newscast

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Check out this snap shot of U.S. Navy Yeoman 3rd Class Keaudre Campbell, from Rock Hill. In the photo Campbell is reviewing a special request chit aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is now in Federal Court, but that doesn’t mean the case will move forward. in fact New Indy lawyers are in a Columbia Courtroom on this Wednesday trying to get the case dismissed. For more than a year neighbors from Mecklenburg,...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 Today takes us to a participating farm on the York County Ag+Art Tour where you’ll feel even closer to nature as you meet farm animals, pick strawberries and learn more about agriculture. Cherry Place Farm, a family ran farm and during...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of Digital Dashboard Lancaster saying good-bye to a pillar in the community, Newlyweds receiving tax tips from the SCDOR and children 5 years to 9 years experiencing their first time away from home at Camp Cherokee. Former Lancaster County Sheriff...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new family finally achieving the American dream of owning their own home thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity. Habitat says the number of affordable housing units in our area has been harder and harder to come by and even more shocking the cost of a home is now double what is was two years ago.
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster Teen is fighting for his life after he was shot while making a quick run to a convenience store in Lancaster this past Sunday, May 29 around 6 pm. The family of 17 year-old Michael Foster telling us on this Tuesday, he...
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster Police are searching for Donte Jamar Townsend, 22, who is believed to have shot a male teen at the Scotchman on Main Street this past Sunday, May 29th. Police say the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest after exiting the...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill city leaders will soon announce plans for redeveloping the property near the intersections of Albright Road, Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street in the city. City leaders say the Development group, Impact Change, led by Vincent James, will redevelop the area. The...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More Tri-County high school seniors walked across the stage to get their degrees this past Friday where all three high schools in the Rock Hill School District held their commencement. All together Rock Hill High School, Northwestern and South Pointe graduated over one-thousand...
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of York announced this Thursday morning Captain Brian Trail, a CN2 Hometown Hero recipient, will be sworn in as York’s next Police Chief on Tuesday, June 7th at 5:15pm. This comes after current Police Chief, Andy Robinson announced earlier...
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill oncologist creating an initiative called NOLA, No One Left Alone. The Doctor is partnering with Pathways Community Center, a place that helps people who have fallen on hard times. When a Pathways client is in need of cancer screenings and...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Winthrop Basketball players continuing to win titles on the professional level. CN2’s Jeremy Wynder with who is picking up some new hardware. Plus a preview of some college summer baseball, Clinton College Golden Bears campus growth within the Athletics Department. Here is...
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – CN2 Today continues making its rounds of some of the stops on this weekend’s York County Ag+Art Tour. Here CN2 Today visits with Debbie Whitsett of Olives Mud Puddle a Pottery/Art Store and Coffee House in downtown Fort Mill. Whitsett, a highly...
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If anyone was holding out hope, it’s not happening. The real estate company, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC, associated with Carolina Panthers’ owner, David Tepper is walking away, filing Chapter 11 according to GT Real Estate. Officials saying the project is “dead”.
