ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal beats Djokovic in epic clash to reach French Open semi-finals

By Julien Pretot
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KF5v_0fwHqdyo00
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Talks of an end to Rafael Nadal's reign proved premature once again as the claycourt king stayed on course for a record-extending men's 22nd Grand Slam title by beating arch rival Novak Djokovic 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) in a vintage French Open quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion, beaten by the world number one in the semi-finals here last year, arrived in Paris on the back of two injuries that had hampered his preparations.

Having already survived a five-set thriller against Felix Auger Aliassime in the previous round, the Spaniard, who has only lost three times at the French Open since his first campaign in 2005, knows every inch of the immense court Philippe Chatrier and Djokovic paid for the reminder.

The Serbian is still stuck at 20 Grand Slam titles after being barred from taking part in the Australian Open by local authorities over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 - a major that Nadal won.

On the day teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who has been widely tipped as his successor, was knocked out, Nadal threw the punches and had defending champion Djokovic on the ropes in a high octane start under the spotlights.

Djokovic fought back in an 88-minute second set but the 35-year-old Nadal, backed by a partisan crowd, found the resources to end it in four sets despite being a break down in the fourth and set up a meeting with German third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

Zverev beat Alcaraz in four sets earlier.

MAGIC NIGHT

"It's a very emotional moment for me. Thank you everyone. It's incredible, the support I get from you. Everyone knows how important it is for me to play here. It's the most important tournament of my career," Nadal said on court after the four-hour-12-minute tug of war.

"Very tough match. Djokovic is one of the best players in history. Playing against him is always a big challenge. Against him there's only one way to play - at your best level from the first point to the last.

"And today was a magic night for me. Unexpected level from me."

A 10-minute opening game, won by Nadal on Djokovic's serve, set the tone of the clash of the heavyweights.

"Rafa, Rafa!" the crowd chanted.

He broke a second time with a trademark forehand winner down the line before wrapping up the first set on serve when Djokovic made his ninth unforced error.

The Serbian fell 3-0 behind in the second, but a poorly-executed drop shot by Nadal allowed him to pull a break back.

A smile appeared on Djokovic's face. In a key 18-minute sixth game, Djokovic broke again on his fifth attempt when Nadal's backhand went wide.

He faced a break point in the following game but Nadal was playing too short and the Serbian bagged his fourth consecutive gale in a spectacular turnaround.

Nadal just managed to hold for 4-4 but cracked on serve at 5-4 as Djokovic levelled the match.

The Mallorcan, however, started the third set in similar fashion as the first, racing to a 4-1 lead and wrapping it up on yet another unforced error from Djokovic.

In a see-saw contest, Djokovic regained the upper hand to open a 3-0 lead in the fourth set but Nadal would not go into a fifth set, breaking back for 4-5 before forcing a tiebreak in which he gave his opponent no chance.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff’s incredibly classy message to Iga Swiatek after losing in French Open final at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev says injury suffered against Rafael Nadal is ‘very serious’

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is “very serious”.The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set.Zverev left the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to confirm to the umpire that he could not continue.In a video message on Twitter, the 25-year-old German said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Novak Djokovic
Reuters

Nadal in French Open final after Zverev retires with ankle injury

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - It was not the ending anyone expected following a three-hour contest that produced plenty of high drama as Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final for an incredible 14th time on Friday -- albeit after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire hurt with an ankle injury while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6. A semi-final between a Spaniard who has won the claycourt major a record 13-times and a red-hot German playing perhaps the best tennis in his career lived up to expectation for three hours and 13 minutes.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Open#Epic#Spaniard#Serbian#German
The Spun

Look: Protester Attached Herself To The Net At French Open

During this Friday's semifinal match between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud, a protester attached herself to the net. As a result, there was a minor delay at Roland Garros. The protester was wearing a shirt that said "We have 1028 days left." Most fans watching the French Open were confused as to what that even means.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal's bid for more Roland Garros history meets Ruud resistance

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has never lost a French Open final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud would deliver a record-extending 14th crown to the Spaniard and widen his lead in the men's race for the most major titles. Nadal, who turned...
TENNIS
Reuters

Zverev concerned injury 'very serious' after French Open exit

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev backed Rafael Nadal to go on and win a 14th French Open title after revealing concerns that the ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from Friday's semi-final against the Spaniard is "very serious". Zverev had to be pushed off the Philippe Chatrier...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

After fixing Nadal date, Ruud has something to brag about

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - As a child Casper Ruud watched a lot of tennis on television, dreaming one day of playing a Grand Slam final. The Norwegian will now have something to brag about after setting up a Sunday date with 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal. The 23-year-old...
TENNIS
Reuters

Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - American teenager Coco Gauff was still struggling to hold back the tears hours after losing the French Open final to Poland's Iga Swiatek on Saturday and said her opponent, who is on a 35-match winning streak, was in a different league. The tears started to...
SPORTS
Financial World

Paul Pogba choosed a new club

Numerous football sources in Italy, including Sky Sport Italia, Gazzetta dello Sport and Sportitalia, claim that Pogba will sign for Juventus next week, and that he will have a contract that will guarantee him 8 million euros per season. Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City led them, but Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
UPI News

Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title

June 5 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal crushed Casper Ruud in straight sets Sunday to capture his 14th French Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, overwhelmed the eighth-seeded Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the men's final at Roland Garros, becoming the oldest winner in the history of the clay-court major tournament. Previously, the oldest champion in French Open history was Andres Gimeno, who was 34 when he won in 1972.
TENNIS
Reuters

Nadal goes two sets up in French Open final against Ruud

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Spain's Rafael Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open crown, went two sets up against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday. Nadal, looking to increase his record men's Grand Slam title haul to 22, and world number eight Ruud traded breaks but the Spaniard powered through the next four games to bag the second set 6-3 on his fourth set point when his opponent double faulted.
TENNIS
Reuters

'Eaten alive', Ruud had no answers to Nadal's power play

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - Norway's Casper Ruud said he had found no answers when Rafa Nadal stepped up his game midway through the second set en route to a straight sets win on Sunday and a 14th French Open men's title. Ruud, in his first Grand Slam final, was...
TENNIS
Reuters

Factbox: List of French Open men's singles champions

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - List of French Open men's singles champions:. 2022 Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 6-3 6-3 6-0 2021 Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 2020 Nadal beat Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 2019 Nadal beat Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

465K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy