Kansas City, MO

This Weekend in Kansas City: June 3-5

inkansascity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your weekend calendar need a refresh? There’s plenty to do around Kansas City this weekend. Here are five happenings to look forward to. Looking for an excuse to do some shopping? There’s no better excuse than Story Boutique’s benefit sale. Shop gently used men’s and women’s clothing—with select racks offering...

www.inkansascity.com

inkansascity.com

Kansas City’s Newest Breweries

Kansas City’s craft brewing scene continues to grow with a wave of spots opening this spring and summer. We caught up with the owners of three new beer destinations to get a first taste. River Bluff Brewing Co. Several years after opening in St. Joseph, Missouri, River Bluff Brewing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
a-z-animals.com

6 Best Dog Parks In Kansas City

Kansas City is one of the largest cities in Missouri, and it is also the most populated. If you have a dog and live in the area, you may wonder what types of things you can do with your furry friend. Dog parks are always a fun time with your pooch, and this article will cover 6 of the best dog parks in the area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Princess Garden End Of Era?!?

This one of the best low-key places in the metro but its days are numbered. Here's part of the sad story . . . There are lots of family restaurants in town, but Princess Garden is at a crossroads. It's been open in its current location on Wornall road since 1981, but the next generation of the family has other passions, and doesn't want to take over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
RAYMORE, MO
inkansascity.com

How to Prep for Easy Outdoor Entertaining

I am not the outdoorsy type. You’ll never find me willingly camping, canoeing, hiking, orienteering. In fact, it is a running joke with my family how sour and cranky I become during enforced outdoor activities. But when conditions are on the money, I do love myself an outdoor party....
KANSAS CITY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Season Of Flooding Worsens

With more rain on the way . . . Now might be a good time to think about making sure a nearby boat is seaworthy. Of course local rain always inspires some of our finer local activists to claim that global climate change is to blame. However . . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
CJ Coombs

Historical Sauer Castle should be converted to a museum

Sauer Castle, Kansas City, KansasFatherStorm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Although the architect of Sauer Castle is unknown, some say the style is similar to what well-known architect, Asa Beebe Cross, might have designed. The Sauer Castle was built between 1871 and 1873. The castle is located at 935 Shawnee Road in Kansas City, Kansas. It is in need of a lot of repairs and restoration.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Heavy rains impact Kansas City wastewater facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The rains have been pretty much relentless this week. From flooding to water running down streets, the metro is struggling to stay afloat. This is also true at some city facilities. Thanks to the heavy rain, a wave of extra work is now washing into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
newsakmi.com

Cheese recalled after testing finds Listeria

Paris Brothers Inc., of Kansas City, MO, is recalling dozens of specific cheese products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is the result of routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

A Picnic Me Up: Picnic Essentials

I’m not certain why someone—who loves warm weather as much as I do—moved north once my location was in my control. Still, I love Kansas City, though I’m much happier when the calendar reads “June.” (Perhaps you haven’t noticed, but “spring” in Kansas City is false advertising. April and May are soggy extensions of winter.) As a gift a couple of years ago, my husband gave me a fully stocked picnic basket filled with fine linen napkins, vintage flatware and handblown stemless wine glasses. (Because a wine glass with a stem is a very tricky proposition when you’re sitting in the grass or on a blanket.) Whether you’re dining a deux, or with a group of favorite friends, hosting a picnic creates a certain mood. Your clothes can’t be too fancy, you may be eating with your hands, and it’s important that your wineglass is both full and not too tippy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Eye On The Prize: A Prairie Village 70s Contemporary Filled with Singular Vintage and Antique Finds

Steve Rogers is well known to design lovers in Kansas City for his shop, Prize Home + Garden, and his adventures in hunting and gathering from Round Top, Texas, to Paris, France, which he features on Instagram. It shouldn’t be a surprise that at the foundation, the traveling, and sourcing is less about the find and all about making home the place you want to be most. His new house in Prairie Village is case in point.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
kansascitymag.com

3 Secret Amenities of Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium is one of the oldest and most famous stadiums in the game, drawing baseball fans from all over the world. Most people know to arrive early for tailgating and check out the iconic fountains, but there’s a lot more going on at the K, including some things even loyal Royals fans won’t know about.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Cities in Kansas Rank in “Top Cities for Families”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

