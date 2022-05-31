ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky preparing infrastructure plan for electric vehicles

By Mike Pickett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkGHw_0fwHpmt800

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A lot of drivers are paying attention to the price of gas as they fill up. Meanwhile, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are planning for a future with more electric vehicles on the road.

They’re working on a statewide plan to build up its infrastructure.

State transportation officials are working to improve the infrastructure for electric vehicles, which include more of charging stations into place.

Indiana looking at infrastructure for electric vehicles

“There’s all kinds of car manufacturers that are coming out with electrics now,” said Brandon Hughes of Evansville.

Some electric vehicle drivers say they don’t have too many problems charging up while on the road.

“The only places I’ve had to wait any at all was Nashville, just about 10 minutes to get into a charge spot, but they’re usually not crowded either,” said Jana Seal of Loogootee, Ind., who owns a Tesla.

Kentucky Transportation officials are working on the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan, part of a national plan to provide accessible charging for all EV drivers by the year 20-30. They updated GRADD officials on their plans Tuesday. Kentucky’s plan currently involves having all state interstates and parkways as key corridors, and placing charging stations about fifty miles apart along those roads.

“These are public stations, they are for the public good, and they can charge you. You’ll pay for the electricity you are getting, but you can’t make a profit off things like concessions,” said Tom Lovett of Green River Area Development District.

High gas prices have some looking at electric bikes, vehicles

Kentucky transportation officials say they’re figuring out ways to best contract for infrastructure upgrades. More than $80 million will be available to Kentucky through the next five fiscal years. Some lawmakers question why government is involved in setting up charging stations, some drivers say the growing need is the reason.

“I can see them taking up a good percentage of vehicles on the road, so the more charging stations, the better off it is for travelers,” Hughes said.

Kentucky Transportation officials say they will have their plan ready by August 1.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WTVQ

Biden Administration announces $7.4 million will go to rail infrastructure improvements in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) today announced $7.4 million in rail infrastructure funding for Kentucky. This funding is part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. Nationally, the CRISI program awarded 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia more than $368 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
County
Ohio County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Ohio County, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
WBKO

400 mile yard sale going through Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Sale is back again this year, with plenty of spots in Kentucky to shop. The event paves a 400 mile long path through Kentucky with garage sales, yard sales, and small markets set up across U.S. Highway sixty 68. Among the sales was Christina Sullivan, co-owner of C&C Nursery in Richardsville, KY.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky floats plan that could ‘minimize’ upcoming RiverLink toll hike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials will consider action this week that could soften a toll rate increase on the RiverLink bridges set to start July 1. The Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority plans to vote on a resolution at a meeting Wednesday recommending that the Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body "minimize" the annual rate hike.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Gas prices reach records highs in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices reached a new record high nationally, in Kentucky, and in Lexington. According to AAA, the average price of gas in Lexington is $4.40. In Kentucky, it’s $4.42 and, nationally, it’s $4.67 a gallon. However, drivers say, whatever it costs, they still have...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Lovett
Person
Brandon Hughes
kcountry1057.com

COVID metrics improving in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was mostly good news for Kentucky with the weekly COVID-19 numbers released on Tuesday, as the number of deaths, new cases and hospitalizations all dropped, while the positivity rate rose. A total of 7,140 new cases were reported to state public health officials for...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky power cooperative shares tips on how to save money on your power bill this summer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Power companies are coming out of the harsh winter months and into a hot summer season, but that does not mean they slow down working. ”We do have quite a bit of construction,” said Jackson Energy Cooperative President and CEO Carol Wright. “We have a lot of new consumers, new homes, new construction; commercial accounts that we hook up.”
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company. Media reports the company did not follow a...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Electric Cars#Ev
lakercountry.com

KSP to conduct safety traffic checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
wpsdlocal6.com

Jackson Purchase Energy reports outage affecting about 1,000 customers

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Jackson Purchase Energy is reporting an outage along Olivet Church Road, portions of US 62 and secondary roads in the area affecting about 1,000 customers. The utility company says a crew is working to restore service. Customers who are experiencing outages can report them to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hazard-herald.com

IRS data shows Kentucky gains residents but tax base shrinks

(The Center Square) – Tax return data released last week by the Internal Revenue Service shows some good news and bad news for Kentucky. The good news was the state saw a modest increase in population based on IRS tracking returns from 2019 and 2020. However, the population increase was offset by the loss of higher-wage earners who left the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

'Porch Pirate Bill' becomes law in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being hard hit by porch pirates in recent years, residents in several South Louisville neighborhoods began installing security cameras and Ring doorbells. Dozens of people, like Amy Sprinkle who lives on Franelm Road, were targeted by thieves. "I had a notification it had been delivered...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 11.21%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. According to the state, 7,140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday along with 37 new deaths. The state says the total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 15,945.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy