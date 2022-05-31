ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

2 arrested after being caught using drugs in home, sheriff says

By Sara Maloney
 2 days ago

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were arrested after being caught using drugs on Monday, the Osage County Sherriff’s Office said.

At 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, the Osage County Sherriff’s Deputy planned to serve a civil paper to a residence near Carbondale, on the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road. When the deputy arrived, he found Marie Bagby, 59, and Dennis Lee, 68, using illegal narcotics, according to the OCSO. The deputy took Bagby into custody with no problem, but Lee took off on foot.

The sheriff’s office used a K9 unit to track Lee who was then arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement. Bagby was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants.

Vally
1d ago

So they didn't stop and clean up some before answering the door? Or they were outside doing this? Or they just let the cop inside? I'm so confused as to how you catch someone using drugs at their own residence without a search warrant.

BoycottAntivaxStores
2d ago

crazy it's a felony there and in seattle they have needle exchanges and safe shoot up spots

