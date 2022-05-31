ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth neighborhood fights back against crime

FORT WORTH, Texas — Homeowners in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood are hoping to get the attention of police and said they just want to feel safe at home. Lavelle Hines moved into the Southgate area about a year ago. He immediately started introducing himself to neighbors, especially those with young...

Astromanzombie
2d ago

Crime and criminals don't discriminate and the police can't be everywhere at once. Not saying be a vigilante and take the law into your own hands, just saying stay vigilant get to know your neighbors, don't mean you have to bother them just means know what they look like and keep an eye out for each other in your community. And when your out eating or shopping stay alert to what's happening around you. The world is full of crazies as well as crooks. Stay safe everyone.

Cowtown Homie
2d ago

cameras around the house, motion detectors setting off alarms in the house, .357 by my side.

