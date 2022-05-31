ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Baystate Health reports 95 COVID-19 patients

By Waleed Azad
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 95 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Of those numbers reported, 2 are in the critical care unit.

Northampton issues Public Health Mask advisory

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 66 confirmed.
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed.
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 16 confirmed.
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 9 confirmed.
