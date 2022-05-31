Man found dead near Volusia County bike trail, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead in a wooded area off a Deltona-area bike trail Monday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 11:30 a.m. responded to the scene off DeBary and Jacob Brock avenues after a bicyclist who stopped along the trail reported finding a body, according to deputies.

The deceased man was later identified as Nathaniel Moses, 36, who lived near the location he was found, deputies said.

An investigation is underway to determine Moses’ cause of death, but deputies said there were no immediate, obvious signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.

