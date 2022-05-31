ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Poll Shows Majority of Texans in Favor of Legalized Weed

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
Kiss 103.1 FM
Kiss 103.1 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Until marijuana is actually legal in the state of Texas, we will always have these kinds of discussions. If it were truly "for the people, by the people", weed would already be legal. Majority Rules. The numbers are in, although they are just poll numbers, but the people have...

mykiss1031.com

Comments / 58

Anne Barnett
1d ago

Just legalize it already. It's going to happen. Texas always realizes their losing out on funds to other states. that's what happened with the lottery. it also happened on the county level in regards to the sale of alcohol. so do yourself a favor Texas and legalize Marijuana and make some money off the legalized taxes you will impose.

Reply(3)
13
Double Action Drone Services
1d ago

Im a very conservitive Texan and I 100% believe it needs to be legalized. recreationally. also state legislators need to get onboard with the movement and make it affordable for Texans to persue a canibis industry. as it stands now it would cost so much money to get approved by the syate that only well established west coast companies will have the capital to afford it. essentially allowing them to corner the market and leech profits out of state.

Reply(1)
13
Jacobb Chapman
1d ago

Legalize it and the tax it like you do with cigarettes. Speaking of that, the cost of cigarettes have gone up dramatically as well as the sales tax on them. The state can do the same with weed. If they legalize it the cost of incarceration will lower and more revenue for them. It should be legal in every state as well as the federal level.

Reply
4
Related
Texas Observer

Greg Abbott: Bad Governor, Bad Lawyer

A former judge, the top state official’s inept response to the Uvalde shooting shows how little of his legal training he remembers. All law schools train aspiring trial lawyers and judges to gather evidence, evaluate witnesses, and test claims and theories. We also learn not to interfere in criminal investigations. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott seems to have forgotten his legal training—and his ethics given his recent ham-handed response to the horrific school shooting in Uvalde. Instead, his words and actions highlighted what appears to be a serious mental decline.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

SNAP Benefits to Help Over One Million Texans for Month of June

If you're looking for a helping hand this summer, relief is on the way. Texas is providing over $317 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. About 1.3 million households in need will benefit from this extension. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Killeen, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Killeen, TX
Government
Killeen, TX
Health
thevindicator.com

Babin makes stop at FLNB

It was coffee, donuts, and conversation Friday, May 27, at First Liberty National Bank as Congressman Brian Babin made his way on the stump through downtown Liberty. Babin was greeted by guests from around the community and took time to visit one on one with attendees before addressing the room on several issues facing the nation and his excitement for everyone to return to some sense of normalcy after the pandemic.
LIBERTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Partisan tensions flare among Texans in congressional gun hearing

WASHINGTON — Emotions ran high among Texans at a U.S. House hearing addressing gun violence on Thursday, nine days after a gunman attacked an Uvalde elementary school, when the debate veered away from policy and into personal attacks and finger-pointing. Democratic members delivered remarks in the hearing room with...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
wimberleyview.com

Isaac beats Casteel in tight race for HD 73

A close competition ended in an upset after Carrie Isaac won the runoff for the Texas House District 73 Republican nomination against former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel. In the March primaries, Casteel had managed a slim lead over Isaac, winning 45.63% of votes with 12,966 votes total. Meanwhile, Isaac...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Legalized Marijuana#Texans#Medical Marijuana#Republican#Democrats
fox4news.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
TEXAS STATE
smcorridornews.com

Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for June 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June. The allotments are expected to help about 1.3 million Texas households. “Texans across the...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Kiss 103.1 FM

Attorney General of Texas Warns of Uvalde Charity Scams

The tragedy that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas has brought many donations towards helping those affected. From money to donations, many residents of Texas have rallied to show love and support. Unfortunately, there are those who will try to take advantage of those trying to help. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

Temple, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy