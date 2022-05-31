ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

‘Flood of Memories’ set to commemorate the Teton River area resilience

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GXoK_0fwHoOR500

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - An event coming to the Rexburg area on Saturday, June 4, 2022 is called a 'Flood of Memories.' The event is will happen at Rexburg's Romance theater which is located on Main Street.

Alisha Tietjen, the curator of the Museum of Rexburg, says the event is really about preserving the memories that people have from the disaster of the Teton Dam in 1976.

"It's just an opportunity to go together to all the people who are affected by it and those who weren't affected by it. So that they can remember and also be able to teach their children, and there are other people who are new to the air what, what happened and what we overcame," Tietjen said.

Tietjen says they hope to collect enough stories to help share the days events for future generations.

"We really need to hear those stories, and we want to preserve those stories before they're gone, before before they're there's somebody here to have to tell it," she said. "So that's also what this is about, is to collect those stories. We're encouraging people to write them down or to video them or any way that they like to record those so that we can get them archived."

She says they are hoping to create an updated documentary for use at the museum with all of the first hand accounts.

"Right now, our documentary film is from the 1970s and we'd like to have one that we can update and have be closed captioning to help with that. I'm not quite sure exactly what we're going to do with all those stories. We're just collecting them right now," she said.

Tietjen says they also hope to help the children in the area learn some of their local history.

"I think that's important for our kids to understand today is that hard things have happened and we've through our resilience, we've overcome that and so that they can overcome hard things as well," she said. "We were finding a lot of our when we go into the schools, a lot of the kids don't know that that happened and what happened and that it affected this area and that some of the damage and the things that happened with it."

The event will start at 2:25 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Rexburg's Romance Theater on Main Street. Tietjen says the time of 2:25 p.m. was chosen to commemorate when flood waters reached Rexburg. She says if you have a story you wish to share but can't make it to the event, you can send it to museum@rexburg.org or you can call (208) 359-3063 to share it.

The post ‘Flood of Memories’ set to commemorate the Teton River area resilience appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

‘A one-stop shop’: Construction crews converting old King’s building in American Falls into Valley Wide Cooperative

AMERICAN FALLS — For many years, the building at 2775 Neu Road in American Falls did little favors to attract out-of-town visitors. Sitting vacant ever since discount department store King’s closed its doors in 2012 due to a corporate cut, it has remained an empty husk that sits in direct view of the freeway, welcoming those getting off Exit 40 with all the luster of a ghost-town saloon. Yet now, construction crews are stirring up the dirt and whipping the vacant building into something that’s...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
Rexburg, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Big Country News

Idaho man Gets 10 Years for Trafficking Wild Animal Body Parts in Montana

DILLON, MT - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Of Memories#The Museum Of Rexburg
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters respond to another fire at local feedlot

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are currently responding to a vehicle fire at a feedlot near Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County. Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the third time firefighters have responded to the feedlot in the past two weeks.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

15 train cars derail along Pocatello railway

POCATELLO — Fifteen train cars derailed early Thursday morning in Union Pacific’s Pocatello Yard. Union Pacific officials say no one was injured and the incident is under investigation. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Pocatello Police Department were notified. Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said a few of the cars were transporting cement. Some of the cars sustained damage, according to Tysver, but the extent of the damage has not yet been determined. The derailment occurred just before 6 a.m. Thursday. Cleanup at the scene started soon after and remains underway.
POCATELLO, ID
svinews.com

Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone National Park

The calendar had not even flipped over to June before a visitor to Yellowstone National Park (YNP) was injured by getting too close to a bison this past Memorial Day weekend. According to a release from the Communications Office of Yellowstone National Park, a 25-year old female from Grove City, Ohio, “approached a bison to within ten feet” on the morning of My 30, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • Acclaimed crime drama “The Outfit” will be shown at 5 and 7:30...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch

An experiment being developed at Madison Junior High School in Rexburg may have an impact on the future of common medicinal products that get taken into space. The team of 13 students are participating in NASA's Tech Rise competition for more on the competition and other background on this story you can find a previous article on the topic here. The post Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fundraiser launched for family of local man who died in tragic tree accident

POCATELLO — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of a man who fell from a tree near Idaho State University on Tuesday and died later that evening. Darin Williams, 35, of Pocatello died shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday following the 1:30 p.m. incident that occurred on the 400 block of South Sixth Avenue while Williams was up in a tree using a chainsaw to cut down branches. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy