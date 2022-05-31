ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

8:30AM Mayor Kenney to Speak at Microgrid 2022 Conference

The Mayor will deliver opening remarks at the 2022 Microgrid Conference, an annual two-day event hosted by Microgrid Knowledge. The Conference is designed to educate hundreds of attendees about microgrids technology and renewable energy in addressing climate change and disasters. Note: This is a ticketed event, limited press registration is available. Press interested in attending can email Kathy@microgridknowledge.com.

Location: Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, 1201 Market St., Philadelphia, PA.

10:30AM Mayor Kenney to Announce Programming at Immigrant Heritage Month Kick-off Press Conference

The Mayor will join the Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs, City officials and community leaders in announcing programming for Philadelphia’s ninth Immigrant Heritage Month celebration. Cultural performances will follow the press conference.

Location: City Hall, 2nd Floor, Mayor’s Reception Room, Philadelphia, PA.

12:30PM Mayor to Congratulate Graduates at EAS Carpenters Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony

The Mayor will join community members and elected officials in congratulating 4th Year Apprentices graduating from the Registered Apprenticeship Program at the Joint Apprenticeship Carpenters Training Center of Philadelphia & Vicinity.

Location: Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, 201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA.

