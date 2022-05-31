ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Glasscock, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Glasscock; Midland FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following counties, Glasscock and Midland. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Midland, Greenwood, Midland International Air and Space Port, Spraberry, Cotton Flat, Midland Airpark and Warfield.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Borden, Dawson, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Ector; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Scurry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Glasscock, eastern Ector, southeastern Andrews, western Scurry, northwestern Mitchell, Midland, Borden, southeastern Martin, Howard and southeastern Dawson Counties through 345 AM CDT At 301 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Justiceburg to 10 miles north of Luther to Stanton to near Midland International Air and Space Port to near Goldsmith. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Gail, Stanton, Coahoma, Sand Springs, Lomax, Lenorah, Midland International Air and Space Port, Luther, West Odessa, Fluvanna, J B Thomas Reservoir, Cotton Flat, Midland Airpark, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Knott. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 106 and 189. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

