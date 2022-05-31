Sonoma Water to host virtual town hall on impacts of drought

May and June are always busy months for Town staff as we are putting the finishing touches on the next year’s budget for City Council’s consideration. As we continue to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Town’s revenues are back to where they once were pre-Covid-19. Therefore, the Town is preparing a full service budget, where all city services will return by July 1, 2022. That means the Colma Police Department will be fully staffed, Recreation programs and events will return in full, and Town offices and facilities will continue to be open. If you have any questions regarding the budget please join us at the City Council meeting on June 8 at 7pm on zoom. The zoom link can be found on our website at www.colma.ca.gov.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO