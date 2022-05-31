ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma Water to host virtual town hall on impacts of drought

ca.gov
 2 days ago

Sonoma Water will issue an update on the drought emergency and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, part of a new series of monthly public forums on the drought. A panel of experts will report on...

sonomacounty.ca.gov

ca.gov

Calaveras County: Public Open House (bi-lingual release)

STOCKTON — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will hold a Public Open House regarding an intersection control improvement project in Calaveras County. The Public Open House will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Where: Mokelumne Hill Town Hall, 8283 Main Street,...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

LiveWire – June 2022

May and June are always busy months for Town staff as we are putting the finishing touches on the next year’s budget for City Council’s consideration. As we continue to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Town’s revenues are back to where they once were pre-Covid-19. Therefore, the Town is preparing a full service budget, where all city services will return by July 1, 2022. That means the Colma Police Department will be fully staffed, Recreation programs and events will return in full, and Town offices and facilities will continue to be open. If you have any questions regarding the budget please join us at the City Council meeting on June 8 at 7pm on zoom. The zoom link can be found on our website at www.colma.ca.gov.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

