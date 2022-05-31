ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New York Assemblywoman Amy Paulin on reproductive health bills

By Susan Arbetter
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York state Legislature is expected to take up a package of...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Jacobs getting external pressure to drop out of NY-23 race by Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a week ago, the then-prohibitive favorite to win election in New York's 23rd Congressional District, Republican Chris Jacobs, turned the race on its head when he announced he would vote for a federal ban on guns like AR-15 rifles. Jacobs acknowledged at the time his...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York state Senate Republicans offer counter measures to stem gun violence

Bolstering mental health programs, increasing penalties for gun crimes and supporting efforts on the county-government level to reduce violence are among the proposals by Republican lawmakers in the state Senate meant to counter violent crime in New York. The proposals were announced Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the legislative session...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Senate GOP on the offense in 2022 elections

In the midst of the Democratic blue wave in the 2018 elections, Republicans lost their last bastion of political power in New York — the state Senate. In 2022, the Republicans are on the offensive to reclaim some previously held seats and potentially take back some power in the Empire State.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Chris Jacobs' stance on gun control changes complexion of NY-23 race

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Perhaps the first Republican congressman in the country to support a so-called assault weapons ban, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs' statements on Friday caused quite a stir over the weekend. New York state Republican Chair Nick Langworthy said it wasn't a controversy for which he was preparing. "I...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Group wants insurance to cover costs of hearing aids in New York

When Maya Queenan puts in her hearing aids, the world becomes a little more clear. It’s the small things, like hearing her dog bark, and the big things, like listening to her mom’s voice. “I wouldn’t know where I am today without my hearing aids. They really are...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane-related illnesses impacting Black and brown communities most

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. — Black and American Indian people are disproportionately impacted by hurricanes and the flood-borne illnesses that come with them. A study shows links between gastrointestinal illnesses and hurricanes in North Carolina. Black and brown people suffer the most. ER visits increased 11% for these groups after two...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Paulin
spectrumlocalnews.com

Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. An order from Justice Samuel...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
SAN LUIS, AZ
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Great opportunity': Union County hires first official veterinarian

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One of Union County’s newest staff members spends a lot of time around four-legged friends and patients. Dr. Jeff Broadaway is the first official county veterinarian. Union County officials said Broadaway will help manage the growing needs of the county’s animal shelter, animal disease control operations, and will advise the area’s large agriculture community.
spectrumlocalnews.com

IV hydration therapy gaining popularity in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — IV hydration has gained a lot of popularity across North Carolina. Hydrate Medical in Charlotte says the number of drips given has tripled in the last year. A registered nurse administers fluids such as vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids intravenously. While the treatment can help some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproductive Health#Bills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Supreme Court
spectrumlocalnews.com

It may be a few days before New York's gas tax holiday savings reach consumers

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York once again on Wednesday recorded its highest ever average price for gasoline, according to AAA. Western and Central New York spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said the price was up about a penny from the previous day and has essentially held steady or gone up for more than a month.
TRAFFIC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also...
AVON LAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Multi-agency operation leads to recovery of 70 missing children

TEXAS — A multi-agency operation in West Texas led to the recovery of 70 missing children, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The three-week operation, Operation Lost Souls, was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and many other federal, state and local agencies.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Is North Carolina overdue for a major hurricane?

It has now been 26 years since a major hurricane made landfall in North Carolina. Hurricane Fran was the last major hurricane to hit N.C. Fran hit the coast on Sept. 5, 1996 as a Category 3 storm. The N.C. coast has a direct hit from a major hurricane about...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy