New York Assemblywoman Amy Paulin on reproductive health bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a week ago, the then-prohibitive favorite to win election in New York's 23rd Congressional District, Republican Chris Jacobs, turned the race on its head when he announced he would vote for a federal ban on guns like AR-15 rifles. Jacobs acknowledged at the time his...
Bolstering mental health programs, increasing penalties for gun crimes and supporting efforts on the county-government level to reduce violence are among the proposals by Republican lawmakers in the state Senate meant to counter violent crime in New York. The proposals were announced Wednesday, the second-to-last day of the legislative session...
In the midst of the Democratic blue wave in the 2018 elections, Republicans lost their last bastion of political power in New York — the state Senate. In 2022, the Republicans are on the offensive to reclaim some previously held seats and potentially take back some power in the Empire State.
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Perhaps the first Republican congressman in the country to support a so-called assault weapons ban, U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs' statements on Friday caused quite a stir over the weekend. New York state Republican Chair Nick Langworthy said it wasn't a controversy for which he was preparing. "I...
When Maya Queenan puts in her hearing aids, the world becomes a little more clear. It’s the small things, like hearing her dog bark, and the big things, like listening to her mom’s voice. “I wouldn’t know where I am today without my hearing aids. They really are...
A sweeping gun control package is set to pass in the coming days in New York following a pair of mass shootings that have rocked the nation, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers on Tuesday announced. At the centerpiece of the plan is a bill that would require licenses for...
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. — Black and American Indian people are disproportionately impacted by hurricanes and the flood-borne illnesses that come with them. A study shows links between gastrointestinal illnesses and hurricanes in North Carolina. Black and brown people suffer the most. ER visits increased 11% for these groups after two...
WILSON, N.C. — Oklahoma’s governor signed an anti-abortion law last week, making it the strictest abortion ban in the country. Oklahoma now has the strictest abortion ban in the country as the fate of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance. Dr. Susan Bane, an OB-GYN against abortions,...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. An order from Justice Samuel...
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — One of Union County’s newest staff members spends a lot of time around four-legged friends and patients. Dr. Jeff Broadaway is the first official county veterinarian. Union County officials said Broadaway will help manage the growing needs of the county’s animal shelter, animal disease control operations, and will advise the area’s large agriculture community.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — IV hydration has gained a lot of popularity across North Carolina. Hydrate Medical in Charlotte says the number of drips given has tripled in the last year. A registered nurse administers fluids such as vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids intravenously. While the treatment can help some...
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York once again on Wednesday recorded its highest ever average price for gasoline, according to AAA. Western and Central New York spokesperson Elizabeth Carey said the price was up about a penny from the previous day and has essentially held steady or gone up for more than a month.
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wait times in urgent care clinics can be long and costly, and one new health care service is aiming to change that. EZ Access MD brings urgent care right to a patient's doorstep. Moose Pharmacy owner Joe Moose decided to provide the service to his employees...
AVON LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also...
TEXAS — Following the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is calling for more transparency from police. Phelan, retweeting Austin-based journalist Tony Plohetski, called for an end to...
TEXAS — A multi-agency operation in West Texas led to the recovery of 70 missing children, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The three-week operation, Operation Lost Souls, was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and many other federal, state and local agencies.
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Students from Weddington High School in Union County will be headed to Hawaii this December to help honor veterans, if they can raise the money to get there. What You Need To Know. Weddington High School is hoping to send 87 band members to Hawaii...
It has now been 26 years since a major hurricane made landfall in North Carolina. Hurricane Fran was the last major hurricane to hit N.C. Fran hit the coast on Sept. 5, 1996 as a Category 3 storm. The N.C. coast has a direct hit from a major hurricane about...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the push to help pollinators, a company is encouraging more people to plant gardens and let wildflowers grow freely. Syngenta’s "Operation Pollinator" is designed to help pollinators by planting native flowers. “We also work with a lot of different organizations who work with farmers...
