More than 120 supporters of Rev. Rodney Stillwell gathered on May 21 to celebrate his lasting impact on the community. After more than 35 years of faithful ministry to the incarcerated men and women of Forsyth County, Rev. Stillwell has retired. As senior chaplain with the Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries (FJPM), Rev. Stillwell and his team have helped thousands transform their lives and break the cycle of crime and punishment. He has served as a community reconciler, bringing together offenders and volunteers of all races and backgrounds to carry out life-changing programs.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO