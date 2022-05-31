ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Weekend Drowning in 'Haunted' Georgia Lake Adds to Site's Eerie Reputation

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drowning death over the holiday weekend has reignited rumors surrounding a lake in Georgia that boasts an eerie reputation for being haunted due to the...

newsradio1290wtks.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

‘Unicorn’ deer with rare coloring spotted in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia wildlife officials says a rare ‘unicorn’ deer has been spotted in the state. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division has received several reports of piebald fawn and deer over the past few weeks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Georgia Memorial Day weekend boating drownings, BUIs reported from DNR

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Natural Resources released their incident report for Memorial Day weekend - boating under the influence being the highest total. Around Saturday on Memorial Day weekend, DNR officials made 16 boating under the influence arrests, already higher than 2021. Another 24 hours later, the number...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Greater Milwaukee Today

These Georgia wineries are perfect for a quick getaway

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Georgia DNR releases name of man who drowned in Lake Lanier

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division has identified the man who drowned in Lake Lanier over the weekend as Jose Camarillo of Stone Mountain. Camarillo drowned near Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands in Hall County Sunday afternoon. Game wardens located the 20-year-old using side-scan sonar. Hall County...
HALL COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Scorching heat returns to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 90s today and tomorrow around Middle Georgia. Cloud cover will remain rather sparse as we go through the evening hours. We could see a couple of spotty storms around the region, but almost all of Middle Georgia will stay dry. Winds will remain rather calm as they come in from the south-southwest at 4-6 mph.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Long Weekend#Lake Lanier#Coast To Coast Am#Drowning#Accident
wtoc.com

Ga. shrimping season begins Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fresh Georgia shrimp will soon be available as shrimping season off the Georgia coast starts Wednesday morning. Keep in mind, you can already get shrimp out in federal waters. The season will open Wednesday morning from the Georgia coast line and three miles out into the ocean.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast. The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina. Stingrays...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hot Dog In Connecticut

A Cheshire restaurant is being credited for having the best hot dog in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best hot dogs in every state, which included Blackie's Hot Dog Stand as the top choice for Connecticut. "Named the best hot dog in the state—and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WJCL

Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
SAVANNAH, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

DNR responds to three incidents on Lake Lanier including drowning at Margaritaville

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to three separate incidents on Lake Lanier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend including a drowning at Margaritaville. Mark McKinnon, public information officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that there were two boating incidents that occurred over the weekend. A minor boat collision took place near Margaritaville with no injuries. However, there was another collision that was more serious. That collision was between a ski boat and a kayaker near Three Sisters Island in the main body of the lake. The kayaker sustained serious injuries to a foot.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy