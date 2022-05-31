Weekend Drowning in 'Haunted' Georgia Lake Adds to Site's Eerie Reputation

ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style. After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO